NewsReach content marketplace launches Local News Community Programme (LNCP) & pledges to commit INR 1 Cr. worth support to vernacular content publishers

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI/GPRC): LNCP Phase-1 is planned over 10 cohorts across 24 months with support worth 10L under each cohort.

LNCP Cohort-1 is focused on publishers based out of Gujarat. The finalists will receive a support grant along with knowledge sessions to accelerate their growth and reach a larger pool of audience.

Since launching in 2020, NewsReach has been focused on promoting the local news ecosystem & providing proven pathways for small & medium digital content houses to achieve sustainability by filling local news gaps.

So far in its journey, NewsReach has worked with over 2000+ publications & more than 3000+ journalists. NewsReach has launched a content marketplace, where content creators, stringers/reporters can directly license their content to publications & media houses.



To promote vernacular content and empower hyper local publishers, NewsReach has launched an initiative under the name 'Local News Community Program'. The program is focused on bringing up-front the local news publishers. The program is being launched with support from OHO Gujarati, a premium gujarati content streaming platform and Supercity Lifestyle.

Excited about the initiative, Darshan Shah, Founder, NewsReach said, "Our first goal when we started in 2020 was to reach out to the unreached. The growth of small and medium vernacular local houses was on our agendas. Though high-quality journalism has a social and political influence, most of these publications are not yet sustainable. With targeted finance and support, we hope they can pave new paths to long-term viability for journalist-entrepreneurs".

The start date of Cohort 1 is 15th July 2022 and the duration of the Cohort will be 15 Days in the Focusing region of Gujarat. The deadline for the application is 5th July 2022 and the announcement for the finalist for the Cohort 1 will be on 10th July 2022.

The publishers across print, electronic & digital media having local exposure as per eligibility criteria mentioned on the website (https://community.newsreach.in), can apply.

