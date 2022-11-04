@NewToChennai Farhana Suhail awarded the 'Best Social Media Influencer Award' by Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 3 (ANI/PNN): The Tamil Nadu government organised the 'Discover Tamil Nadu 2022' event and for the very first time awarded 50 stakeholders, including Best Social Media Influencer along with other tourism specific honours, in Chennai.

The Tourism Development Minister M Mathiventhan presided over the event and handed over the Tamil Nadu Tourism Awards 2022 for 17 categories and presented influencer Farhana Suhail, popularly known as @newtochennai on Instagram, with this top honour.

This is an especially encouraging recognition for @newtochennai for her contribution towards the development of tourism sector in Tamil Nadu, as her followers stand at a strong 146K with a growth of 2-3% weekly.

The Department of Tourism, Government of Tamil Nadu launched the first ever Tamil Nadu State Tourism Awards, as a celebration of success, leadership and innovation in the tourism industry of the state.



The event held last Tuesday, included accolades for best five-star hotel, best restaurant, best tourist guide, best tourism district, best tourist destination and so on. TTDC came up with this idea to cater to young tourists by aggressively promoting the adventure aspect and 'new experience' tourism.

Farhana Suhail has been successful in contributing to the South Indian representation using @newtochennai on Instagram, through the various locations she explores. "I not only focus on the popular places in the city but delve into discovering hidden gems and getaways to show my followers what they should explore in this wonderful city. The idea is to continually celebrate Tamil Nadu, all things Chennai and of course its people."

On the page @newtochennai, her thorough, descriptive and inclusive coverage of destinations in and around Chennai and Tamil Nadu will transport you. She creates content for brands, businesses and locations spanning price points from - very affordable to mid-range and luxury, giving them the visibility, they deserve while making the concept of food, shopping, travel and experiences truly delightful.

A few months back, TTDC called for open applications for the awards, and set up a jury that finalised the awardees. One of the integral factors in deciding the award winners was their innovative coverage of unique and affordable experiential spots in TN including adventure, camping, caravan stays, coastal and plantation tourism.

