Nexteer Automotive expands cost-effective, modular Steering offerings with New Modular Rack-Assist Electric Power Steering system

Shanghai [China], April 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Today, Nexteer Automotive announced its Modular Rack-Assist Electric Power Steering (mREPS) system and expanded the Company's cost-effective, modular EPS offerings. Nexteer's mREPS provides flexibility to efficiently meet OEMs' wide-ranging requirements for advanced steering systems of heavier vehicles, such as EVs, light commercial vehicles, etc.

By leveraging Nexteer's existing, industry-leading EPS building blocks, mREPS provides scalability, which in turn offers OEMs cost- and time-efficiencies including shorter development times and higher rate of component reuse on vehicle platforms.

Nexteer's mREPS also features a full-cylindrical integrated powerpack, which achieves advanced safety and reliability within compact packaging for SAE ADAS Levels 3 to 5. In addition, mREPS enables responsive steering via custom-developed, high-performance torque and position sensors.

"The launch of Nexteer's Modular Rack-Assist Electric Power Steering system further expands our platform as OEMs look for cost- and time-efficiencies without sacrificing performance," said Jun Li, Global Vice President & APAC Division President, Nexteer Automotive. "mREPS utilizes Nexteer's existing, industry-leading electric power steering building blocks to create an optimized solution that enhances safety, flexibility, convenience and efficiency. Our launch timing is perfect as APAC - and the entire global automotive industry - shift to electrification and seek a single, cost-effective, innovative steering solution that applies across EVs, ICEs and mixed propulsion platforms."

Nexteer's Complete Global EPS Portfolio



Nexteer's mREPS is the Company's second modular steering design after Modular Column-Assist EPS (mCEPS), which was announced in October 2021.

In addition to mREPS and mCEPS, Nexteer offers a complete portfolio of EPS systems that can steer vehicles of all sizes - from small cars to heavy-duty trucks and light commercial vehicles. Other EPS solutions from Nexteer include Steer-by-Wire, REPS, Dual Pinion-Assist EPS (DPEPS), Single Pinion-Assist EPS (SPEPS) and CEPS. Nexteer also offers High-Output and High Availability options for all EPS systems. High-Output EPS increases the steering capabilities to allow heavier vehicles, like EVs, to take advantage of EPS's advanced safety, comfort and fuel economy benefits. High Availability EPS ensures the steering safety net is always on through intelligently optimized software designed for simultaneous, multi-path processing and hardware redundancies.

Nexteer is a global leader of EPS - serving more than 60 customers around the world. In 2022, the Company surpassed 90 million EPS systems produced globally.

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems and software solutions. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends - including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility - for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

