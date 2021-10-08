NFT marketplace nOFTEN to associate with leading celebrities, artists

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI/PNN): nOFTEN, the hottest NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace in town, has gotten off to a dream start.

Within just months of its launch, nOFTEN is close to bringing on board some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry and is also set to tie up with more celebrities and artists as it seeks to transform the way NFTs are created, bought, and sold in India.

nOFTEN is a haven for celebrities and artists to introduce their collection of artworks, in any shape or manner, or once-in-a-lifetime experiences. It is creating a unique and bustling NFT ecosystem by introducing prominent artists and celebrities to the world of NFTs, and creating an adaptive and innovative platform to buy, sell, trade, and bid for NFTs.

"NFTs are the latest craze in the world of Blockchain tokens. We see tremendous interest in NFT in India too, and we plan to launch unique artworks of celebrities and artists in the near future. We want to emerge as the go-to marketplace for NFTs for celebrities and fans alike," said the media representative of nOFTEN.

nOFTEN has recently signed up a huge name from Bollywood, and talks are in advanced stages with other top-notch celebs from the fields of Entertainment, Music & Sports to bring them on board.

As a marketplace, nOFTEN.com will allow users to create, buy, and sell NFTs, which are unique digital tokens that certify ownership of virtual assets, including artwork, music, gaming, sports, and other digital collectables. NFTs transform digital works of art and other collectables into unique and verifiable assets that are non-replicable and can be traded digitally.

nOFTEN is built on Etherlite blockchain- the fast, scalable, low fees blockchain. It will enable nOFTEN to be more accessible to NFT users saving on exorbitantly high fees and transaction lag as being faced on other NFT Marketplaces.



"nOFTEN is creating a new definition of how celebrities and collectors engage and collaborate with each other. The marketplace will ensure personalised and curated experiences by artists, multiple options of trade-off for fans and collectors, and integration into an established blockchain," as per their website.

NFTs have become extremely popular as blockchain enthusiasts, and backers, artists, musicians, and other creators are seeing a huge potential in the latest method to buy and sell digital art.

nOFTEN has also started bringing other celebrities and artists on board and aims to have associations with many more big names in the coming weeks and months. The marketplace plans to list on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, Blockfolio, etc., in the near future. It also plans to scale up its team and achieve cross-chain integration of NFTs.

Over the next few weeks, nOFTEN expects to see the commencement of private and public rounds and forging new partnerships. Very soon, nOFTEN will also offer the platform token NOF in public presale.

NFT transactions have seen a phenomenal rise since last year globally. Recently an NFT marketplace recorded a USD 3.4 billion transaction volume on Ethereum the previous month, a tenfold increase from July.

In March this year, digital art by an artist known as Beeple sold for a record $69.3 million at an auction by Christie's. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first-ever tweet as an NFT for $2.9 million the same month. Musician Grimes auctioned $6 million worth of digital art, including images and short videos set to music.

