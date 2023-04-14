NHAI enables FASTag-based payments at forest entry points

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The authorities of Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve spread across the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and NHAI's subsidiary Indian Highways Management Company have inked an agreement on Friday.

This MoU between the two parties will pave a way to facilitate seamless and efficient entry process for vehicles entering into the forest area, according to a statement from the ministry of road transport and highways.

The initiative aims to provide FASTag-based payment system at forest entry points and will extend the benefit of collection of Ecosystem Management Coordination (EMC) fee via FASTag at various entrance points of the Tiger reserve.



The FASTag system employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to enable automatic toll payments at toll plazas and affixation of FASTag on all four-wheelers and heavier vehicles have been mandated across India.

According to the statement from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, by enabling FASTag-based payments at forest entry points, visitors can avoid long queues and delays, allowing them to savor the natural beauty and wildlife of these areas without any hassles.

This partnership between IHMCL of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the forest department is a significant step towards promoting sustainable tourism and preserving natural resources by curbing vehicular emissions at the forest entry points. (ANI)

