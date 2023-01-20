Nibav Lifts Unveils the World's First Wireless Pneumatic Home Elevator

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nibav Home Lifts, India's leading player in home lift technology, has unveiled Series 3 home lifts, the world's first wire-free pneumatic home elevators that make vertical movements entirely on air, without using ropes, belts, wires or harnesses. Since this innovation uses only air for its functioning, it does not require any oil or lubrication.

Series 3 is also the only elevator technology in the world that does not require any battery backup or temporary power supply in the event of power failure. As they come with a self-supported structure, these lifts eliminate the need for digging a pit in the house for installation - thus are vaastu compliant.

The wire-free lifts do not require a machine room, as no traditional components like controllers, electrical disconnects and pumps are involved. Series 3 home lifts arrive in a semi assembled state - and can be put together, like a Lego toy, without welding, taping, ducting or civil work. The lifts can be operated using a smartphone or a voice assistant like Google's Alexa.

Nibav's home lifts are eco-friendly, as they operate on single phase power and consume only 3.7 kVA of power - less than what is required to run a one-tonne air conditioner, when going up. They consume no power while descending.



Nibav Home Lifts use unbreakable glass technology called polycarbonate, a material used for bullet proof glasses, which is 250 times stronger than normal glass. Series 3 lifts boast of safety features such as a telephone, light, fan, child switch, emergency descend and alarm. The Series 3 home lifts come in four modules and start from Rs. 10.24 lakh.

The company believes that as India is aging fast, ensuring safe indoor mobility for senior citizens will become increasingly important. Its wire-free lifts are a boon for senior citizens as they can easily operate them. The lifts come with four-layer safety features that include emergency landing buttons both inside and outside the lift's cabin. There is no need for any technical assistance to get out of the lift when there is power cut. The lifts can be easily used also by wheel-chaired people.

Nibav Home Lifts is a manufacturer of the most advanced and cost-efficient home lifts technology that is available today. Its products feature European Quality and ISO 9001 Certifications. A leader in premium home mobility solutions in India, the company has revolutionized and reshaped the industry using its ground-breaking pneumatic technology.

With the focus on affordability, Nibav Home Lifts are designed to bring the luxury of home lifts now in every home. Equipped with cutting-edge developments, Nibav products are more than just an enhancement to homes. They act as an effective means of future-proofing places by making them more accessible.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

