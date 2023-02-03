Nice Maple, to open stores in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai in the next six months; received 5M USD VC funds

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/SRV): Nice Maple, a rising brand that has become synonymous with providing high-quality, customized furniture at affordable prices, has set its eye on expanding its retail presence with new experience centres in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai in the next six months. The expansion is powered by robust venture capitalist funding worth 5 million USD, recently secured from a well-known Singapore-based firm.

Focusing on enhanced customer engagement, the ongoing expansion via the experience centres will allow customers in the metro cities to have a premium retail experience. Owing to its consumer-first business philosophy, in over 5 years, Nice Maple has created its own niche in the widespread furniture business across e-commerce and retail spaces. The company strives to offer the luxury of first-rate designer products with a bespoke feel at prices comfortable for the middle class.

Devanshu Kapoor, Founder of Nice Maple, said, "We are delighted to announce our new expansion plans. The VC funds from Singapore will bring us a step closer to our long-standing ambition to have a pan-India retail presence. With our unique and personalized designer furniture, we have already served several happy customers across the country, and the new experience centres will add a premium to our customers' shopping luxury. "Focusing on quality, affordability, and customization, we have carved out a special place with the consumer, and with the aim to reach more people, we plan to expand our presence in the future."





After a long run of success as a proprietorship since its inception in 2017, Nice Maple began a new chapter of its operations in 2022, becoming a private limited company. With over 500 designs available in the catalogue, the furniture merchant seeks to attract its long-standing clientele via its USP: making customisation at the best price without compromising on quality. With their retail as well as online purchases, customers can personalise colour, fabric, storage, size, and more.

Additionally, Nice Maple also offers a free home visit facility to Gurgaon and Mumbai-based customers, offering them, from the comfort of their homes, expert assistance in fabric selection for harmonising the aesthetics of their living spaces. Soon, this service will be available across metros. Moreover, the company also has a try-and-buy option in select locations, along with a consumer-friendly policy to return the products upon delivery if damaged or different from the online image.

Reflecting Nice Maple's commitment to excellence, its strong e-commerce presence across the country and steady footfall at the popular experience centre in Sector 48 Gurgaon. Further, the quality of the products not only attracts residential customers but also commercial ones as well as celebrities such as Ranina Reddy, Jhanvi Kapoor, Anchal Singh, and Madhu Mantena, who have strongly recommended the brand.

Further to its efforts towards customer satisfaction, the company offers free delivery and installation. To improve on the front of product delivery and pan-India delivery services, Nice Maple, as part of its future expansion plans, has applied for Series 2 funding and is poised for growth in the coming financial year.

