Nickelodeon celebrates International Yoga Day 2021 with 'Yoga Se Hi Hoga' campaign

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Nickelodeon franchise entertains millions of young fans across India and continues to be the undisputed leader with the flagship channels Nick and Sonic being the No. 1 & No. 2 kids' entertainment channels in the category. Nickelodeon has pioneered in celebrating International Yoga Day year-on-year with a view to engage its little fans and to lay the foundation of making Yoga a daily practice.

This year, the leader in the kid's category is taking Yoga Day activities a notch higher and is back with its latest edition of the fun and spirited #YogaSeHiHoga campaign. As a part of the initiative, the brand has partnered with SARVA Yoga Studios, a wellness start-up, to bring Yoga closer to its little fans and educate them about the enormous benefits derived from Yoga. Nickelodeon and SARVA are bringing yoga to its audiences in a more cool and fun manner through a unique interactive Yoga workshop with Nicktoons Shiva, Rudra, and Happy. To proliferate the campaign, the brand has curated workshops with yoga experts from SARVA studios to instil a healthy lifestyle that is sure to de-stress kids in these difficult times.

Commenting on the partnership, Malaika Arora, Co-founder, SARVA, said, "Starting yoga at a young age can benefit kids in so many ways and leave a positive effect on their mental health. In fact, it is one of the most empowering gifts that can be given to a child. In current times where children are missing their outdoor playtime and have found solace in the world of cartoons, it is important to positively leverage the adoration and love for their favourite cartoons to imbibe healthy changes through learning. Since kids can be difficult to influence, the bond that kids have with Nicktoons Rudra and Shiva can certainly help kids to embark on an incredible journey of yoga. We are pleased to join hands with Nickelodeon for Yoga Se Hi Hoga campaign to make the young audiences aware of how cool and fun yoga can be."



Adding further, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, SARVA investor and daughter of superstar Rajnikanth said, "Being a mother and a yogi myself, I understand the balance, strength, and endurance that yoga brings in children. Since watching cartoons have been one of the daily habits and is an integral part of every kid's life, they pay more attention to them. Therefore, there is no better way of inculcating healthy habits in children than leverage their toon heroes. We are excited to partner with Nickelodeon in their campaign Yoga Se Hi Hoga and hope that through this partnership, we can reach out to kids and parents both and apprise them that it is never too early to start practicing yoga."

Commending the initiative, P.N. Ranjit Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, said, "Ministry of AYUSH is happy to support Nickelodeon's initiative Yoga Se Hi Hoga second time after seeing the excellent response received from little yogis last year. As the pandemic continues to challenge us, it is noteworthy to see kids brands like Nickelodeon coming forward to highlight the ability of Yoga to strengthen immunity. The campaign aligns with the theme of IDY 2021 'Yoga for wellness', and we hope that people utilize this period as an opportunity to strengthen their health through Yoga practice."

The campaign will be promoted by a 360-degree marketing and communications plan which will include on-air promotions across the Nickelodeon franchise, digital promotions and a robust program of mommy networks and influencers who will amplify the reach to audiences at large. In addition to this, a virtual workshop is designed for all Viacom18 employees and their kids, ensuring a fun and memorable experience for our internal audience. Furthermore, the initiative will be brought alive on social media through a #YogaSeHiHoga program and a Kid Yoga Series through an array of fun short-form videos encouraging kids to imbibe Yoga in their daily lifestyle. All kids must do is upload their picture/video of them doing their favourite yoga pose on nickindia.com and the best ones would get featured on the channel. To emphasize the tremendous advantages that Yoga offers, the brand has collaborated with child prodigies Ishwar Sharma and Harsha Nivetha to come forward and extend their support to the initiative. Through a host of quirky videos and astons on-air, and Yoga workshops by Nicktoons, the entire campaign will be supported by the Ministry of AYUSH.

In 2019, Nickelodeon celebrated International Yoga Day wherein Nicktoons Motu-Patlu performed Yoga with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 40,000 people at Prabhat Tara ground, Ranchi and collaborated with Mumbai's biggest Yoga event - 'Yoga by the Bay'. Last year, owing to the pandemic, Nickelodeon celebrated Yoga Day virtually in partnership with AYUSH Ministry to inculcate yoga habits and highlight the importance of building a healthier immune system. The digital partnership was extensively promoted through interactive posts, videos, followed by a nationwide contest that reached out to over 630,000 mothers & kids combined through digital mediums and 3000+ entries received under the Yoga contest hosted on the brand platform.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

