Nidarshana Gowani and Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust organizes Free HPV Vaccination Drive for girls and women

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/PNN): Nidarshana Gowani and her trust Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust organized a free HPV vaccination drive for girls and women at R A Poddar Hospital in Mumbai on the National Vaccination Day.

The increase in the cervical and breast cancer among women is a growing cause of concern. HPV Vaccination prevents cervical cancer, breast cancer and warts among girls and women when the vaccination is taken at the right age. The free HPV vaccination drive was conducted for girls and women in the age group of 9 to 45 years.



Nidarshana Gowani during the vaccination drive was quoted saying, "We have observed an increased cancer cases among the girls and women. With the advancement in technology, breast and cervical cancer can be prevented through the HPV vaccination when it is taken at the right time. We will soon conduct the HPV vaccination for boys also as it has been approved in India now. HPV vaccination are very important for the young girls and boys. It helps prevent cancer and warts. As a nation, we should get our children vaccinated and contribute towards a healthier and stronger community. HPV vaccinations are given in 2 and 3 doses based on the age of the child. I would urge all the parents to get their children vaccinated for HPV."

HPV vaccinations are available in 2 doses for girls who are in the age group of 9 to 14 years and in three doses for girls who are in the age group of 15 and above. All the three doses should be taken within a year of taking the first shot. As per the research, the HPV vaccines have shown a good efficacy and have helped prevent cancer in many young boys and girls.

