NIEM hosts 'Event Manager of the Year Awards' 2022 in Mumbai & Pune

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI/SRV): Asia's Best Event Management Institute, NIEM - The Institute of Event Management, organized the 'Event Manager of the Year Awards' at the Mayor's Hall in Mumbai on March 9 and at Nehru Hall in Pune on March 14, both the events were attended by students, parents and teachers.

Aashin Shah, Co-Producer of Sunshine Pictures was the Chief Guest for the Mumbai chapter, founder of Q Events, Damini Oberoi, Actor Saurabh Gokhale and Deepak Mundada from Bandhan Weddings were the chief guests who handed over the awards in Pune.

The Awardees at Mumbai were:

- Shravani D'souza and Ayush Gada from Valia College

- Freya Shaikh and Kanaad Prabhudesai from Sydenham College

- Ashtak Sawardekar, Prashik Kamble and Vaibhav Pandhere from M. L. Dahanukar College

- Pooja Tiwari and Abhay Pai from Lala Lajpatrai College

- Shreya Salian, Shalin Bhansali, Aryan Agarwal and Nupurben Pandya from N. M. College

- Shashank Shetty and Payal Kamte from Dalmia Lions College

- Ashish Gopal and Kriti Sarkar from SIES College

- Amisha Magodia from Khar Education Society College

- Janhavi Pethe and Rukhsar Shaikh from Maniben Nanavati Women's College

- Damini Rawat and Amey Rane from K. J. Somaiya College of Science and Commerce

- Arjun Pandit and Nidhi Solanki from Bhavan's College

- Yashvi Gotecha, Parth Shah and Rishabh Jain from Mithibai College

- Dhrumil Soni, Prince Mehta, Raj Shah, Shrishti Dhing and Janhavi Jani from Nagindas Khandwala College

- Preksha Jiwani and Burhannuddin Petiwala from UPG College

- Prathik Shetty and Kajal Tiwari from Thakur College.

In Mumbai, the Super EMY winners were

- Payal Kamte from Dalmia Lions College

- Shrishti Dhing from Nagindas Khandwala College

- Shalin Bhansali from N. M. College

- Shravani D'souza from Valia College

- Rishabh Jain from Mithibai College.

Post the grand success of the EMY Awards in Mumbai, the Pune edition also witnessed a number of winners from varied reputed institutes. The Awardees in Pune were:

- Abhijeet Fadol and Aneerban Chowdhury from D.Y. Patil College of Engineering

- Atharva Habade from MIT WPU - School of Management

- Aniket Ulhalkar and Vishal Pol from Pratibha College

- Tanaya Jadhav and Varun Joshi from Modern College

- Taha Khan and Yukta Parihariya from Dr. D Y Patil College



- Aditi Garg from Marathwada Mitra Mandal's College

- Jesica Goddeti and Vishavjit Kadam from ATSS College of Business Studies

- Ranjit Kekan and Yash Joshi from D.Y. Patil College of Engineering

- Rewa Kulkarni and Yashaswi Dwivedi from MIT WPU - School of Management

- Sachin Dhangare and Pooja Kale from Pratibha College of Commerce

- Mrunali Kakade and Vaishnavi Phalke from Pratibha College of Commerce and Computer Studies

- Sheetal Singh and Omkar Belhekar from Prof. Ramkrishna More College

- Manjeet Kalodiya and Abhirami Pillai from Dr. D Y Patil Arts, Commerce & Science College

- Vijayalakshmi Iyer and Shantanu Khanapure from Jaywant Institute of Management

- Ganesh Gawali from Dr. Arvind Telang College

- Atharva Tidke and Varun Deshpande from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce

- Nazia Mirza from Pratibha College of Commerce and Computer Studies

- Tejas Katti and Abhishek Bharekar from MIT WPU - School of Management

- Vaibhavi Channe and Piyush Patil from ATSS College of Business Studies

- Shifa Chaudhary and Manoj Mahajan from Marathawada Mitral Mandal's College of Commerce

- Abhishek Chauthmal and Tapan Shinde from Vishwakarma Institute of Technology

- Satyam Singh and Atharv Dandavate from Prof. Ramkrishna More College

- Shreyas Gavane from Foresight College, Anway Shirgaonkar and Sanket Veer from Vishwakarma Institute of Technology

- Om Mestry and Sakshi Kondalkar from Modern College

- Sahil Jogdand and Nandini Bagul from ATSS College of Business Studies

- Siddhi Deshmukh and Shravani Kulkarni from MIT WPU - School of Management

- Sreelakshmi Deshpande and Axasusan Mathew from D.Y. Patil College of Engineering

- Sahil Adwani and Ashwini from Symbiosis College of Arts & Commerce

- Stanny Mendonsa and Vikas Vairage from Dr. D Y Patil Arts, Commerce & Science College

- Swarup More and Gauri Waghela from Foresight College

At Pune, the Super EMY winning colleges were Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, First Runner Up - Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce and D.Y. Patil College of Engineering and Second Runner Up - Pratibha College of commerce and computer Studies.

The Mumbai show was hosted by Shahaan and Dhwani and the Pune show was compered by Bhavaish Bhatijaa aka Bol BB Bol. The EMY awards included live performances by the very talented NIEM students in Mumbai and Pune who enthralled the audience with superlative performances showcasing patriotic themes.

NIEM is an institution for event management that gives its students, a practical training opportunity on Live Events like Pune Festival, Filmfare, IPL, Pro Kabaddi, Destination Weddings, Sunburn, Supersonic, various live concerts, corporate events and many more. Their objective is to shape the students into individuals that can run an event independently by providing them with enough practice and opportunities. Furthermore, NIEM makes sure that the students get an opportunity to work as an intern in various companies all across India. The institute organizes events all over India. They believe in putting together a team that can manage, help with, and organize any event under any circumstances with the right ideas.

For more details, visit: https://www.niemindia.com/

