NIEM's College Idol & Mr & Ms University rocks!

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI/SRV): The students of Asia's best Event Institute - NIEM The Institute of Event Management fascinated the audience with a rare blend of colours and splendour while displaying their excellent organizing skills at the Mr. & Ms. University and College Idol All India finale at Rangsharda hall.

The show was conceptualized by Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, Dr. Karna Upadhyay, Niti Bengali, Shahaan Chesan, Neel Parikh, Dhwani Shah, Meet Chheda, Gaurav Gohel, Pradnya Chaitanya and Gokul Menon, and the colours were added by the trainees, choreographer David Whitbread, Mickey Mehta, Aashin Shah, Mihir Sutaria, world-class choreographers Sameer & Arsh Tanna and Terence Anthony, Upasna Anthony, Shreyans & Tristen of Trinity School of performing arts. The show hosts were Hugo D'Souza & Pritee Kathpal.

The star power was provided by producer & director Mr. Vipul Shah of Sunshine Pictures, Mr. & Mrs. Morani of Dome of Entertainment, Mr. J. D. Majethia of Hats Off Production, Meetali Majethia and Rohit Zore. The judge for College Idol was Mr. Amit Solanki and the elegant Mr. & Ms University was judged by Mohomed Morani, Lucky Morani, Jamnadas Majethia, Mickey Mehta, Longie Fernandes, Pranav Mishra, Hufriya Bhiwandiwalla and Sandeep Dharma.



The celebrities who graced and dazzled the show were the Splitsvilla and Bigg boss winner Jay Dudhane and Dance Indian Dance choreographer Mayuresh Wadkar. Additionally, other celebrities who graced the show virtually were producer Vipul A Shah, Shefali Shah, Aashin Shah, Sajid Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jetwa, Avinesh Rekhi and Anjali Tatrari.



The College Idol titles were bagged by Mr. Kumar Samindar and Ms. Sanika Mutekar followed by Mr. Divyapratik Nirbhawane & Ms. Shreya Pawse, with Mr. Kaustubh Bhosale & Ms. Diksha Dwivedi in third place. In Mr. & Ms. University contest, the various sub-events winners were Miss Beautiful Skin - Ms. Sezal Tyagi and Mr. Perfect Skin - Mr. Fardeen Mustafa. Mr. Swapnil Waidande as Mr. Robust and Ms. Esha Bafna as Ms. Ten. Mr. Photogenic was Mr. Vijay Kahar and Ms. Photogenic was Ms. Mahek Shivnani. The Mr. audience choices were Mr. Atharvaraj Bhosale, and Ms. Audience choice was Ms. Shrushti Lokhande, Ms. Chetna Gawli and Ms. Sezal Tyagi, Mr. Mayuresh Joshi and Mr. Swapnil Waidande were best dancers. In the main contest, the third runner-up was shared by Mr. Swapnil Waidande and Mr. Vijay Kahar, the lady third runner-up was Ms. Chetna Gawli. Mr. Krish Vora and Ms. Diksha Dwivedi were 2nd runners-up. First runners-up were Mr. Fardeen Mustafa and Ms. Mahek Shivnani. Mr. University was Mr. Aditya Sheoran and Ms. University was Ms. Sezal Tyagi.



Further, NIEM also honoured Mr. Mohomed Morani for being featured in the DWP Powerlist of the world's best wedding event planners. Mr. & Mrs. Morani felicitated a host of great people who stood by NIEM, namely - Mr. Yuvraj Shinde from Dwarika Light and Sound, Mr. Milind Kawade from M K LED Wall, Mr. Balraj Singh Pasiya from Balraj and Salman Production, Mr. Pranay Gangwal, owner of Imparavel Events, an alumni of NIEM Pune and one of the strongest pillar and support, the Trinity School of Performing Arts, Bandhan by Darshan Somani, ex NIEM Mumbai student Rohit Zore, our Pune ex-students Manish Rajpal, Nihal Saxena, Parth Salvi, Pinkle Mehta, Divya Chhabaria, Atul Wagh and Anand Kamate. Additionally, Purfle was the clothing partner and Parekh Novelties were the trophy partners. Mr. Ketan Makhwana, in charge of Rangsharda Hall, was also felicitated for his selfless support.

The elegance of the show was enhanced by performances from the Trinity School of Performing Arts by Terence, Upasna, Shreyans and Tristen and the Oasis Band. The show was well organised by the talented students of NIEM who were also involved in the high profile opening act choreographed by Sameer and Arsh with their spectacular dancing. The sleekness and pace of the show left the audience mesmerised and asking for more.

