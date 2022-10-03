NIIT announces strategic investment in KNOLSKAPE, a leading experiential learning platform

New Delhi [India]/Atlanta (Georgia) [US], October 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global talent development corporation and leading provider of managed training services has signed a definitive agreement to invest growth capital in KNOLSKAPE Solutions PTE.LTD, a leading Experiential Learning Platform company. Under the agreement, NIIT would invest USD 2 million in compulsorily convertible preference shares to be issued by KNOLSKAPE. The funds are part of the total round of USD 4 million in fresh funds raised by KNOLSKAPE to expand its direct sales in global markets.



The investment is a key initiative in NIIT's endeavour to constantly bring more value to customers with a focus on talent transformation and workplace skills. In an increasingly hybrid work environment, KNOLSKAPE's expansive platform and portfolio of carefully crafted, immersive simulations coupled with NIIT's managed services approach will help organizations prepare for a digital-first, future-ready workforce.



KNOLSKAPE's platform is focused on empowering the hybrid workforce, creating future-ready organizations, and developing resilient leadership. Their award-winning portfolio of AI-powered simulations covers 100+ competencies and cutting-edge talent intelligence for managerial, leadership, business and future skills. These offerings have been adopted by over 400 leading global organizations across 75 countries. Their solutions include experiential learning courses on a wide variety of subjects including critical thinking, emotional intelligence, agile ways of working, design thinking, digital leadership, digital selling, data-based decision making, influencing skills, and design leadership among others. KNOLSKAPE's omni-channel delivery platform also offers targeted learning journeys, gamified assessments and coaching.





NIIT's Managed Training Services approach enables L&D teams to streamline and centralize the delivery and facilitation of leadership, and professional and digital skills with reduced costs, freeing teams from the fragmented and ad hoc model of vendor management, planning, scheduling, and delivery.



"We are excited to join hands with NIIT to bring the power of experiential learning to global organizations. This collaboration is another step towards realizing KNOLSKAPE's mission of helping organizations and leaders become future-ready. With this partnership, customers will get access to world-class immersive learning products and platforms from KNOLSKAPE and in-depth expertise from NIIT when it comes to solutioning, delivery and consulting. This joint value proposition will tremendously help organizations navigate the new world of work," said Rajiv Jayaraman, Founder, and CEO at KNOLSKAPE Solutions.



"As our customers transform their businesses into digital-first enterprises, talent transformation and the Future of Work are in the spotlight. KNOLSKAPE 's experiential learning platform and offerings in leadership, professional and digital skills will strengthen NIIT's Managed Training Services offering for leadership and workplace skills. Our goal is to enable our customers to build talent pipelines that will not only deliver on current skill needs but also support the dynamic demands of the future," said Sailesh Lalla, Chief Business Officer at NIIT Limited.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

