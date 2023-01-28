NIIT awarded as 'Institutions with excellent Training and Placements' at BW Education Top Education Brand Awards 2022

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a leading global talent development corporation has bagged the "Institutions with excellent Training and Placements" award at the BW Education- Top Education Brand Awards 2022. NIIT Digital was awarded for its innovative training methodologies and contribution to the new age technology training sector.



NIIT Digital is a Learner Experience Platform by NIIT Ltd, which has played a significant role in connecting corporate and individual learners seamlessly. With the aim to provide deep learning and deep skilling to transfer, NIIT Digital has successfully enabled an environment for improving learning, effectiveness, and efficiency through live interactive learning and mentoring sessions. Along with providing new age, online, instructor-led tech programs, the NIIT Digital platform also provides placement assurance to truly assist the career transformation journey of the learners.





Speaking on the recognition, Abhishek Arora, EVP and Business Head at NIIT Digital, said, "It is an honour for NIIT Digital to be acknowledged with this prestigious award which recognizes our continuous efforts in transforming upskilling and reskilling through technology. We are consistently working to develop outcome-driven and technology-led programs to fulfil industry's ever-changing needs."

For more than four decades, NIIT has been playing a key role in defining the expansion of the Indian IT sector by developing a skilled labour pool in line with global market demands.

The BW Education Top Education Brand Awards 2022 is an annual event by BW Education which focuses on recognizing applauding the quality of education in India. The summit provides a platform to institution leaders and regulators where they can unite and explore how they can leverage technologies, strategies, and management tools with each other to help create a world class Institution.

