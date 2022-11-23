NIIT Chairman and Founder Rajendra Singh Pawar honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by FICCI

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), felicitated Rajendra Singh Pawar, Chairman & Founder, NIIT with 'Lifetime Achievement Award 2022' at the 8th FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards ceremony held in the capital on November 17, 2022. The award recognises Pawar for his immense contribution and exemplary work in the field of education as well as creating the IT Training industry.



The selection of Award was done by a high-level jury panel, Chaired by Dr R. A. Mashelkar, Indian National Research Professor and Chancellor, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai and former Director General of CSIR.



Under Pawar's leadership, NIIT has played a key role in shaping the growth of the Indian IT sector, by creating skilled manpower to drive its momentum. Along with revolutionizing the IT Training industry, he is now also involved in establishing an innovative model in Higher Education through the not-for-profit NIIT University. For an outstanding contribution in his field, Pawar has been awarded the country's prestigious civilian honour, Padma Bhushan, by the President of India in 2011.

Speaking on the recognition, Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman & Founder, NIIT said, "I feel deeply honoured to receive the FICCI Lifetime Achievement Award. This is a recognition of the great contribution of thousands of my fellow NIITians across the world. Our 40-year-old journey started with a very simple mission of 'bringing people and computers together' and over the decades, it has evolved into a broader theme of 'helping people realize their true potential'. In this journey, NIIT has been fortunate to have many people join us, all bound by a common purpose, shared passion, and commitment."



"I believe that India is very well positioned in terms of education and upskilling, and we see this as a great period of opportunity for each one of us and for NIIT. I am grateful to FICCI which has recognized our efforts, and I promise that there's much more to come," added Pawar.





Watch message from Pawar on the recognition here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWY40at_WxY

Established in 1927, FICCI is the largest and oldest apex business organisation in India. The FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards were instituted in 2014 to recognize and felicitate the achievements and excellent work done by the institutions and individuals, who have set benchmarks of excellence and are doing inspirational and exemplary work in the higher education space.



Pawar has also been honoured with several other prestigious awards such as 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at Dataquest ICT Awards 2019, the 'Distinguished Alumnus Award' from IIT in 1995, the Ernst & Young's 'Master Entrepreneur of the Year Award' in 1999, and The Global India Splendor Award in 2013. He has also been honoured as the 'IT man of the Year' by IT industry journal, Dataquest in 1998.

For more information about NIIT visit: www.niit.com

