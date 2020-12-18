NIIT Earns Fifteen Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards Jointly with MetLife

Atlanta (Georgia)[US]/ New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has earned fifteen Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology awards jointly with MetLife for the MetLife Distribution Academy Platform.

Winners were announced on December 10, 2020. MetLife and NIIT were among the top winners with 12 Gold awards, 2 Sliver awards and 1 Bronze award across various categories.

The winners are listed at https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php.

"At NIIT, we pride ourselves in technology that pushes the boundaries of innovation for demonstrable learning transformation. We are honored to partner with MetLife for the Distribution Academy Platform which is an exemplary platform for learning technology innovation across the globe and continues to deliver transformative business and learning impact especially in these disruptive and challenging times," said DJ Chadha, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Learning Operations, Content and Delivery at NIIT's Corporate Learning Group.

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:



*Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

*Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

*Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

*Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

"Technology is the great enabler of human capital management initiatives. It has never been more important than during this rapid evolution of remote work that challenged everyone to instantly adapt," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations' success, especially in these disruptive times. Their solutions resulted in substantial benefit to their business and the human capital management function. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology."

