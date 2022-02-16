NIIT Ltd. announces initiatives to strengthen the future ready talent pool in India

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a leading global talent development organisation, today announced initiatives to widen India's talent pool in support of the Government of India's plans for skilling and digital education in the country.

In a significant initiative to broaden the tech talent pool in the country, diploma holders too will now be eligible for NIIT's programs on Cybersecurity and Cloud (these programs were earlier restricted to only engineering graduates).

While the program on Cybersecurity is designed to prepare learners for industry-leading certifications like Red-Hat system administration (EX-200), CompTIA N+ and Certified Ethical hacker (Ec-council), the one on cloud computing prepares learners for Red-Hat system administration (EX-200), CompTIA N+ and AWS Certified SysOps Administrator - Associate (SOA-C02) certification. NIIT also announced that its popular Software Engineering program can now be availed part-time to suit the flexibility needs of learners.

These online programs, delivered in a live and interactive manner, will help bridge the gap between the requirements of the tech industry and the job readiness of new diploma holders, engineering and science graduates and the existing workforce.

Other programs on offer from NIIT include those in the new age fields of Digital Marketing, Product Engineering, Data Science & Machine Learning, and 5G Certification Program, Game Development among others.



NIIT has been consistently contributing to the Government of India's goal of creating a more digitally inclusive India for learning by developing and delivering unique teaching solutions through NIIT Digital. As part of this, NIIT hosts a free weekly webinar with subject matter experts from various industries, during which learners can ask live questions.

Speaking on the launch of these programs, Abhishek Arora, EVP and Business Head, Skills and Career Business, NIIT Ltd., said "At NIIT, disruption, learning, and transformation have been the watchwords. We launched the NIIT Digital platform as an avenue for new age online learning with assured job outcomes for learners and professionals. The innovative online programs offered by NIIT are designed to provide learners with industry-specific and hands-on training, as well as assured placements. Our new-age technology programs, along with the new initiatives we have announced, will play a pivotal role in the larger story of transforming India digitally."

A leading force in digital education in India with its online programs and webinars, NIIT has also exhibited excellent placement rates. As of February 10, 2022, NIIT registered 100% placements for all its new-age technology programs. The company's 40-year legacy in training and relationships with more than 800 hiring partners have contributed to its success in helping its learners land coveted jobs that can transform their lives. For more information on NIIT and its #AbPlacementPakki campaign, please click here.

The programs from NIIT are inclusive of multiple benefits such as flexible payment options, no cost EMIs for fee payment, guidance on selection of programs and career opportunities besides interaction with mentors at NIIT to resolve queries. Furthermore, the company provides a "try before you buy" option for learners, allowing them to get a firsthand experience of how the program will pan out allowing for more informed professional development decisions.

Subject to terms and conditions, NIIT will also refund full program fees, in case the assured placement is not delivered to the learner on completion of the program. Additionally, learners are better equipped to use the online learning platform and contribute to the formation of day 1 job ready talent pool in the country.

