NIIT recognised as 'Best Skill Learning Company' at 11th Annual EdTech X Indian Education Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, has won the 'Best Skill Learning Company' award at the 11th Annual EdTech X Indian Education Awards 2021.

The award was felicitated at a virtual ceremony organized on June 25, 2021.

On receiving the award Abhishek Arora, EVP and Business Head, Skills and Careers Business said, "We are delighted to receive the 'Best Skill Learning Company' award for NIIT Ltd. at the 11th Annual EdTech X Indian Education Awards 2021. It is a great honor to receive this award on behalf of NIIT and it's a privilege for me to be part of this exceptionally talented team".

"NIIT has been at the forefront of skills and talent development not just in India, but around the world. During these challenging times, NIIT has shown resilience and successfully transformed to NIIT Digital. This award is a strong reaffirmation of our belief that Technology is fundamental to our growth," he further added.



Given the demand for digital transformation during these unprecedented times, NIIT has successfully transitioned its customers to the NIIT Digital platform and through this, learners are able to access their learning plans and all associated content and services digitally.

With a footprint in over 30 countries, NIIT offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions. The company has two main lines of business across the globe - Corporate Learning Group and Skills & Careers Business.

Congratulating NIIT on the achievement Ritu Marya, Editor-in-chief, Franchise India Ltd. said, "Indian Education Awards honor and recognize organizations that have an extraordinary impact on student learning because of their exceptional collaboration, innovation, and dedication to address societal change and therefore helping the learners bridge the gap towards New Normal."

The Indian Education Awards now into its 11th year is one of the most prestigious awards that recognizes people in and around education, for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. The awards shine a spotlight on inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the country. The award ceremony showcased and recognized India's most promising EdTech businesses of the year.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

