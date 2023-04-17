NIIT StackRoute announces the first-of-its-kind Digital Architecture Conclave 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a leading global talent development corporation, has announced the first edition of Digital Architecture Conclave 2023. The one-day conclave by StackRoute, an NIIT venture, provides a unique opportunity for architectural community to get insights from key industry leaders and professionals on Architecture trends and techniques powering future architectural blueprints.



In the endeavour to help organizations strengthen their architecture talent, the Digital Architecture Conclave is scheduled on April 21st from 8 am to 5 pm at Shangri-La, Bengaluru. The theme of the conclave is "Architecting for Tomorrow's Experiences", and the sub-themes include Architecting for Digital Transformation, Emerging Trends that will shape the future of Architecture & Sustainable Architectures in the world of Agile, Cloud and DevOps.



This daylong event will start with an Inaugural address from Rajendra S Pawar, Co-founder & Chairman NIIT followed by special talks by Dr Pallab Saha, General Manager, Open Group and Nitin Mishra, Chief Technology Officer & President, ONDC on, setting the architecture blueprint for Digital India.



This event will also have power packed Panel Discussions moderated by Gopalakrishna Bylahalli - E&Y on "Adaptive, resilient, and sustainable architecture for the digital age" and Nishith Pathak-DXC Technology on "Architecting for Tomorrow: Embracing the Latest Tech Trends in Software Architecture", to explore, share the challenges and opportunities related to platform & ecosystem of Architecture.





Leading architects including Utkarsh B, Chief Architect, Flipkart; Dr Hari Bhaskar, Machine Learning/Engineering Leader, Google; Balaji Raghunathan, Vice President, Technology and Solutions, Digital Experience, ITC Infotech Ltd; Murale Narayanan, Senior Director, Modern Infra, Cloud & Application Services, Dell Technologies will discuss their perspectives and share insights on various topics such as Data Mesh, Modern Data Platforms, Architecting and managing AI/ML systems at Scale. The conclave also presents a great opportunity to demonstrate their architectural thinking through "Poster sessions" and "Case Study Presentations".



Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Enterprise Business India, NIIT Limited said, "The competitive advantage brought about by the continual evolution of digital architecture cannot be overemphasized. Our Architect Competence Development Programs have helped build 1500+ architects across 10+ leading technology and digital companies, winning 8 Brandon Hall awards. In this endeavour to strengthen the architect talent pipeline across organizations, we are proud to launch the first edition of "Digital Architect Conclave" as a forum for architects to share experiences, gain insights on architecture best practices. I am looking forward to meeting leading architects with their teams at the conclave."

Dr Yogesh K Bhatt, EVP and Business Head, StackRoute, an NIIT Venture said, "We are proud to announce the "Digital Architecture Conclave 2023", which aims to help organizations build a stronger architecture talent pool. The theme, 'Architecting for Tomorrow's Experiences,' reflects our commitment to creating a future-ready workforce that can meet the evolving needs of the industry. We believe that this conclave will provide a platform for architects to learn, share, and network with their peers, enabling them to take on new challenges and build innovative solutions that will shape the future of architecture."



Dr Vishnupriya Raghavan, Vice President, Client Advisory and Transformation, Enterprise IT Business, StackRoute, an NIIT Venture said, "This event will be attended by a diverse set of digital architects - from across roles such as tech architects, data architects, solution architects and enterprise architects who lead architecture design and development, and devise strategies that enable innovation and deliver business value. I strongly believe that this conclave will provide one-of-a-kind opportunity for architects to expand their sphere of influence, build networks, and maximise their learning".



For more information, participation and registration for the Digital Architecture Conclave 2023, click here: https://digitalarchitectureconclave.in/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

