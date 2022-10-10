NIIT University (NU) set to organize EdTech Growth Summit on October 13th to Build Next Gen Leaders

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the University of the Future, NIIT University (NU), is organizing a virtual EdTech Growth Summit from 2:30 p.m. onwards, on Thursday 13th October 2022, to chart a growth path for emerging EdTech leaders in the higher education and skilling space.

Select start-ups will get an opportunity to participate in the Founders Growthcamp at the NIIT University from 16th to 18th November 2022. They will get a chance to pitch their ideas and raise funds for their start-ups from top VC investors and NIIT Group.

Drawing upon the legacy of the NIIT Group, the first of its kind Summit has been designed in consultation with industry experts and top investors to support promising Edtech start-ups accelerate growth through knowledge sessions, mentorship, funding opportunities, and more.

The EdTech industry in India witnessed unprecedented growth during the pandemic owing to increased penetration of technology and more openness to digital learning. However, despite the robust growth, start-ups in the space did face challenges in the form of increased customer acquisition costs, monetisation challenges, low user engagement, and inadequate infrastructure.

New-age start-ups in the EdTech space need to reimagine their functioning to create a significant impact and build sustainable businesses. There is a need to build a strong ecosystem to support promising start-ups which can make a deep impact on the education sector. To this end, the NIIT Group is galvanizing industry leaders to offer much needed direction to the emerging EdTech founders.

Industry experts and successful entrepreneurs such as: Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-founder of Info Edge which owns Naukri.com, shiksha.com; K Ganesh, serial entrepreneur with successful exits like TutorVista; Sanjeev Aggarwal, Co-founder, The Fundamentum Partnership and Helion Ventures; Ashwin Damera, Co-founder of Emeritus & Eruditus; Pramath Sinha, Founding dean of ISB and founder of Harappa Education; Ashish Kashyap, founder of INDMoney & Ibibo Group; Rajendra Pawar, Chairman & Co-Founder of NIIT Group; Vijay K Thadani, Co-Founder of NIIT Group, will share their insights with emerging EdTech founders.

Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman & Co-founder, NIIT Group said, "Owing to the pandemic, the education sector went through a tectonic shift compelling educational institutions to adopt digital delivery models, making technology an inherent part of learning. The learners, restricted by lockdown, also flocked to various EdTech platforms, helping the sector reach new heights. Even though it may seem like the Edtech wave is subsiding amid the funding crunch and return to in-person learning, there is a massive opportunity to be unlocked over the next 10 years. In the new normal, there is a need to reimagine the future of higher education and to build sustainable EdTech models that can impact the education sector. With decades of experience in the space, the NIIT Group will work closely with the industry to offer much needed guidance and funding support to the emerging EdTech leaders."



The EdTech Growth Summit will feature a mix of keynotes, fireside chat, and panel discussions led by industry experts with live Q&A to provide guidance to the founders of early-stage start-ups. Apart from that young entrepreneurs will get networking opportunity with industry experts and peers.

One of the key highlights of the summit is its partnership with Microsoft for Startups, Founders Hub. Select promising startups who are invited to the Founders Growthcamp will get a direct entry into Microsoft's Founders Hub programme. They will also get access to up to USD 150K in Azure credits, free access to Microsoft productivity tools as well as its extensive mentor network.

The NIIT Group has been truly committed to empowering the talent pool of the country with the right kind of skills and enable them with a platform to implement innovative solutions for the overall development of the country. It recently signed a definitive agreement to invest growth capital in KNOLSKAPE Solutions PTE. LTD, a leading Experiential Learning Platform company.

As part of the agreement, NIIT would invest USD 2 million in compulsorily convertible preference shares to be issued by KNOLSKAPE. Earlier NIIT acquired 70 per cent stake in RPS Consulting Private Limited (RPS Consulting) for Rs 82.3 Cr. to strengthen its training solutions in emerging digital technologies. These actions are exemplative of NIIT's initiatives to invest in building significant value for the L&D industry in India and for its customers, partners and stakeholders.

Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NIIT University provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless. NU is well poised to meet the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach.

To know more and to register for the EdTech Growth Summit, please click here:

https://edtechgrowthsummit.niituniversity.in/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

