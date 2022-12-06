NIIT wins big at the Digital Transformation Summit and Awards

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global talent development corporation and leading provider of managed training services, has bagged leading awards in three categories at the Digital Transformation Summit & Awards 2022.

These awards have been won by NIIT Enterprise Business verticals- NIIT Institute of Finance, Banking & Insurance Training Ltd. (NIIT IFBI), StackRoute and NIIT Sales and Service Excellence (NIIT SSE) - for building deep partnerships with leading enterprises towards their learning and talent building initiatives focused on attracting, developing, and retaining talent to accelerate their business growth.

NIIT IFBI, a subsidiary of NIIT Limited, has been awarded the 'Best Digital Learning Partner for BFSI' for its work with leading Banks and Financial Services companies towards building highly skilled and contemporary talent focused on delivering business outcomes. Over the last 16 years, NIIT IFBI has been a preferred training partner for BFSI Organizations and has trained over 2,50,000 BFSI professionals. Leading Indian Banks and Financial services companies have partnered with NIIT for building high quality workforce across roles and organization pyramid.

NIIT StackRoute, an NIIT venture has been recognized as the 'Digital Transformation Learning Solution Provider of the Year' for helping accelerate the product management competency for digital engineering teams. StackRoute is a digital transformation partner for corporates to build deep-skilled technology and digital talent at scale.

Established in August 2015, StackRoute provides disruptive IT learning solutions on programming, quality-engineering, data-science, and digital architecture. StackRoute's flagship programs include Full-Stack Engineering for fresh-hires, and structured learning interventions that focus on "transformative competencies" required of mid-level and senior career professionals.



NIIT SSE, the Sales and Service Excellence business vertical of NIIT, has been honored with the 'Digital Transformative Learning Solution Provider for Frontline Sales and Service Teams' award for its contribution in building well trained and highly productive workforce across customer facing sales and services roles for many large enterprises in India. NIIT has deep expertise in empowering businesses in creating learning eco-systems coupled with unique enablement and digital tools designed to empower employees to enhance key competencies, elevate performance, and deliver business growth.

Speaking on the recognition, Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Enterprise Business India, NIIT Ltd., said, "It is an honor for NIIT Enterprise Business India to be awarded under three leading categories at the 2nd Digital Transformation Summit & Awards. These awards acknowledge the impactful work and contribution of NIIT IFBI, StackRoute and NIIT SSE in creating high quality talent and solving complex workforce related problems for organizations across BFSI, IT, GCCs, Auto, Retail, and many other sectors. We are committed to constantly work towards outcome-driven and technology led learning interventions that are aligned to people and business growth aspirations of our enterprise customers."

Speaking on the occasion, Abidali Dossa, Founder & Managing Director, Transformance Forums, said "We congratulate NIIT Ltd for winning the coveted awards for three of its verticals, NIIT IFBI, NIIT SSE and StackRoute, at the 2nd Digital Transformation Summit & Awards. These awards acknowledge NIIT's contribution towards creating industry ready talent for the industry. We wish them all the best in curating more such revolutionary and technology led learning solutions in the times to come as well."

The Transformance Forums is an organization which is involved in execution of business conferences and summits to bring together the leaders of different industries on a platform. It also recognizes the contributions and remarkable works of organizations and individuals through various awards.

