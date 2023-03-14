Nikshan Electronics builds India's largest home appliance showroom of 50000 sq ft

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/SRV): Nikshan Electronics, a leading electronics and home appliance store, has built India's largest home appliance showroom of 50,000 square feet in Kannur. It is also one of the largest electronic showrooms in the country.

Consumers would be able to choose from a variety of products in this store, such as mobile and IT products, kitchen appliances, home appliances, LED, interior, crockery, lighting solutions, commercial cooling solutions, mattress, home gym, hood, hob, solar water heater, home entertainment products, and more.

Nikshan aims to offer a comprehensive range of products and solutions designed with a personal touch to provide the best value to the customers. Whether customers visit Nikshan's online store or physical stores or request home visits, they can expect a consistent experience to be delivered.

Sharing his thoughts on the target of the business, MMV Moidu, Founder and Managing Director of Nikshan Electronics, said: "As a customer-centric business, we offer the most unique and useful solution to our customers. Quality, Buyer Experience, and after-sales support are the values that we hold closer to our hearts and are synonymous with our brand. We often go the extra mile to provide our customers with the most unique and value-adding buying experience, no matter how small or large their purchase is."



Founded in 1996, Nikshan electronics went into revolutionising the market in Kerala. The brand is guided and led by the capable hands of MMV Moidu and Nikshan Ahmed. The company promises quality and value, which contributed to many recognitions and awards. To keep improving business practices and consumer experience, the company is always open to feedback from customers.

Other ventures that Nikshan has built include a successful Electronics and Homes retail chain E-Planet. Starting in 2009, E-Planet is one of the leading electronics and home appliance retail stores in North Kerala, with clients spread across Northern Malabar. Over the years, E-Planet has expanded its business with multiple stores across cities in Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Pondicherry, Kasaragod, and more.

Other business branches that Nikshan owns are the Kannur and Calicut branches of Crux Mobility, an authorised dealer of Ather Energy, an electric scooter manufacturer based in India. Crux Mobility provides a range of electric vehicle accessories, including mobile charging solutions, to help customers maximize their electric vehicle experience. Sona restaurant, Grand Safire hotel, The Admira Courtyard, Hajmus Convention Centre, and Lexus property developers Pvt. ltd. are some other branches it owns.

