Nilesh Sambare honored with the 'Maratha Udyog Ratna 2023' by Maratha Entrepreneurs Development and Guidance Institute Maharashtra State

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI/PNN): Nilesh Bhagwan Sambare, also known as Appa, the founder of Jijau Educational and Social Foundation or Sanstha, was awarded the "Maratha Udyog Ratna" in the "Maratha Entrepreneurs Conference 2023" organized by the "Maratha Entrepreneurs Development and Guidance Institute Maharashtra State." 2023" at Mahakavi Kalidas Kalamandir, Nashik.

Nilesh Sambare (Appa), who has made an impression of his work in remote areas like Palghar, has done many jobs in the industry field through his tireless work. Due to his hard work and determination to work for society, he has created a respectable position in the industry. Sambare Sir's achievements in the field of industry are very remarkable and inspiring to all. Therefore, Nilesh Sambare was honored with the "Maratha Udyog Ratna 2023" award on behalf of the eminent entrepreneurs of Maharashtra to keep his work in the industry field.

Dignitaries like entrepreneurs Suresh Havere, Purushottam Khedekar, Nirmalkumar Deshmukh, Dr Sachin Bhadane (Central Secretary, Ministry of Finance), and Vijay Ghogare (Chief Engineer, Water Resources) and famous entrepreneurs of Maharashtra were present in this award ceremony.



Jijau Sanstha has been providing education, health, employment, and agriculture through self-earning for the past 14 years without taking any donations. Two medical camps are conducted daily through the Jijau Institute; Jijau has a well-equipped hospital providing free treatment. Palghar district has 8 CBSE schools for education. There are 43 competitive examination libraries, and various activities on employment, agriculture, and women empowerment are run by the organization free of cost. Jijau Sanstha also runs 20 Police Academies and serves 10 Free Ambulance Services every day. Nileshji Sambare winning this award is like showcasing the certificate of humanity.

