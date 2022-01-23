Nimbus Agro Farm, a part of Nimbus Group launches its maiden farmland investment project: Nandi Farm

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI/SRV): Nimbus Agro Farms Private Limited, a part of Nimbus Group has launched its maiden farmland investment project Nandi Farm, in a pristine location, just an hour drive from Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru.

This gated community comprising a total space of 13.2 acres of land and around 40 exclusively managed farms also delivers a great visual treat for city dwellers. Nandi Farms is the new feather in the cap of the Nimbus Group, which has already established its strong presence in a multitude of domestic industries.

Designed to be a home away from the hustle and bustle of the city or the designated weekend gateway, Nandi Farm offers scenic view and peaceful lifestyle complete with eco-friendly homes. The eco-friendly farm cottages offer a blend of natural outlook with modern amenities; secured through gated community and CCTV cover for top-notch security measures. Moreover, the farm also features a clubhouse, a fruit orchard, swimming pool, open gym, yoga center and kids play area, among other amenities for a relaxed and refreshed lifestyle.

The farm is located in close proximity to the world-heritage Lepakshi Temple, one of the biggest and most visited tourist destinations of the city. Staying close to but away from the hustle-bustle and rush of the city is indeed one of the biggest highlights of the place.

Sandeep Kumar Prasad, Promoter, Nandi Farms said, "The ongoing pandemic has brought focus on the need to nurture and preserve one's physical and mental well-being. It has also highlighted humanity's role in the society and the importance of nature.

In the earlier days, I went to a place that was far away from the city, and there I invested my time in harvesting. I stayed there for a couple of months, kept myself busy in the nature, and the atmosphere, without a doubt, was incredibly peaceful. Inspired by the same experience, I worked with our team towards giving shape to this vision and that is how the concept of Nandi Farms came into existence. It will give individuals much deserved break and help them work on farm, by staying close to nature and bring new-found balance into their professional life."

Apart from the modern amenities offered by Nandi Farm, the most distinguishing fact remain be the way nature has blessed this place. Besides the stunning landscape and greenery it shares, the heavenly ambience is something hard to say no to.

Ravi Thakur, Sales Head, Nimbus Agro Farms Private Limited. said, "At Nandi Farm, we offer a holistic solution to our customers to treat themselves by being close to nature. This dream venture of Nimbus Group marks a new chapter in its legacy. By bringing in such an ambitious project that too located at a prime spot, being only 100 km from Bangalore Airport, we look forward to serving happy customers across India and abroad."

Nimbus Group is one of the most reputed business groups in the country. Their presence in various industries, including Nimbus IT Solutions, Nimbus BPO, Nimbus Educom, Nimbus Hire, Nimbus Dial, etc., have solidified their 15 year legacy of serving a huge customer base of more than 22,000.

Nimbus Agro Farm Pvt Ltd. is the latest promising venture of Nimbus Group, which prioritizes customer satisfaction over everything else. With the tagline, 'Going Green is the new opportunity', Nimbus Agro Farm Pvt. Ltd. has developed Nandi Farm and brought together amenities for a healthy and peaceful living.

