Nimbus Agro Farms appoints Yogesh Thakur as President of Strategy and Planning

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI/SRV): Nimbus Agro Farms, an arm of the prominent Nimbus Group, has appointed Yogesh Thakur as President of Strategy and Planning Department to strengthen its agro-marketing and allied division.

Yogesh comes with around 13 years of experience in the domain of Marketing and was the former AVP-Digital Marketing, Corporate Communications & MIS at Omaxe Limited. In his previous role, he has led strategic marketing initiatives for the brand and business processes.

Sandeep Kumar Prasad, Director, Nimbus Group said, "We are excited for the growth of Nimbus Agro Farms and believe Yogesh's steadfast and strong strategies in sales and marketing will help deliver the vision. He has played an instrumental role along with the senior leadership team at Nimbus Group; envisioned the future of agro-realty concept and launched the first project - Nandi Farm, under the Nimbus Agro Farms Pvt. Ltd."

Nimbus Agro Farms is a branch of Nimbus Group which offers outstanding value for money in terms of land and farmhouse investments. Nimbus Group has entered the wonderful world of farmland investments through Nimbus Agro Farm Private Limited, a Delhi-based Realty Company that provides farmland surrounded by various plants, trees, and flower species.



At the same time, farm house owners have access to all of the necessary utilities, like electricity, water, Wi-Fi, etc for a well balanced life. Further, they are be provided with free lifetime membership of the Nature's Club House, that comes with a set of perks and facilities including swimming pools, open gym, yoga centers, kids play area, lush green lawns etc.

With over 22000 delighted clients, Nimbus Group has a 15-year track record of achievement. Nimbus IT Solutions (Information Technology), Nimbus BPO (Outsourcing Services), Nimbus Educom (Educational Services), Nimbus Hire (Recruitment Agency), and Nimbus Cloud (Network Solution) are the companies that started it all.

Nimbus currently employs a broad team of specialists, hand-picked for their talent and commitment to helping clients thrive and acquire a decisive competitive edge in highly competitive worldwide markets. Nimbus is led by 1800+ ITeS and marketing professionals. They have 6+ Verticals and more than 10 offices throughout India.

