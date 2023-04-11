Nimbus Agro Farms Pvt Ltd recently inaugurated its luxurious Clubhouse in Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI/SRV): Nimbus Agro Farms Pvt Ltd, a pioneering initiative of the Nimbus group that offers luxurious farmland, recently inaugurated its Clubhouse in Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh on 1st April, 2023. The event was attended by distinguished personalities such as Shaik Mohammed Iqbal, MLC of Hindupur, and Anshul Agarwal, Director of UnAcademy, who is also a proud owner of farmland purchased from Nimbus Agro Farms.

The recently inaugurated luxurious clubhouse comes equipped with premium amenities such as 5 exquisite cottages, a swimming pool, a children's park, high-speed Wi-Fi, reliable water and electricity connections, CCTV security, street lights, and much more. It provides a refreshing escape from the city, surrounded by the serenity of nature and a premium stay amid lush greenery.

The Bangalore-based real estate company, Nimbus Agro Farms offers farmland and farmhouses that provides a perfect blend of countryside living with modern comforts, providing an unparalleled experience that is both lavish and relaxing. Furthermore, its expansive properties ensure that investors are surrounded by lush greenery, making it a worthwhile investment for nature enthusiasts and luxury seekers alike.





Highlighting the company's success, the Director of Nimbus Agro Farms, Sandeep Kumar Parsad, said, "The idea for Nimbus Agro Farms was conceived while Nimbus Group was building businesses for thousands of clients across the country. We have already sold out Nandi Farm Phase I, 50 per cent of Nandi Farm Phase II, and 20 per cent of Coconut Habitat Phase I. and this showcases our brand's popularity and credibility"

The brand's dedication to innovation, sustainability, and excellence has enabled them to carve out a niche in the agro-industry. The brand's track record of success demonstrates its passion for delivering valuable farmlands to its clients. The fact that Nandi Farm Phase I, 50 per cent of Nandi Farm Phase II, and 20 per cent of Coconut Habitat Phase I have been sold out soon speaks to the trustworthiness and popularity of Nimbus Agro Farms. The brand's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in its tailored approach to every project.

Nimbus Group has a proven track record of success over the past 14 years, having served more than 22,000 satisfied customers through various services such as Nimbus IT Solutions (Information Technology), Nimbus BPO (Outsourcing services), Nimbus Educom (Educational Services), Nimbus Hire (Recruitment Agency), and Nimbus Cloud (Network Solutions). To put it succinctly, Nimbus Group represents excellence, innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

For further information, please visit: https://nimbusagrofarms.in/, https://nimbusagrofarms.in/event.php

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

