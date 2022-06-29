NimbusPost introduces new service to simplify cross-border shipping - NimbusGlobal

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): NimbusPost, a shipping aggregator located in Gurugram that provides global logistics services, plans to extend its presence. As a part of their business expansion plan, NimbusPost is launching cross-border services under the name NimbusGlobal to simplify international shipping. Currently, they are present in 196+ countries, including India, USA, Canada, Australia, Dubai, China, Japan, Kenya, South Africa, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, United Kingdom, and others.

In addition to its business expansion plans, NimbusPost is looking forward to hiring employees aggressively to streamline workflow across all teams including operations, technology, logistics, marketing, and customer support.

Yash Jain, the co-founder and CEO of NimbusPost states, "We are thrilled to announce that we are expanding our services cross-border. With the launch of our new cross-border shipping service, we are confident that we can ensure a seamless international shipping solution for eCommerce merchants, importers, exporters, and even individuals. We will further continue to expand our footprint across the globe in order to change the dynamics of global shipping."

NimbusPost collaborates with over 11 top international carriers, including DHL, FedEx, Aramex, UPS, TNT, and more. Along with the courier partners, the company meets the international trading needs of 42,000 clients with the help of IATA, CHA, WCA, and LMP. NimbusPost is resolutely maintaining its second-place ranking in the Indian logistics market by steadily expanding its personnel and business reach in India and elsewhere.



The company has appointed Anindya Sunder Nandi as the business lead for NimbusPost's cross-border operations. He has work experience of over two decades in handling international logistics. He has led the business operations in companies like Blue Line Courier Pvt. Ltd., DTDC Express Ltd., ValuEx Worldwide Inc., Overnite Express Limited, and others.

At the launch of NimbusPost's cross-border service, Nandi exclaimed, "Our cross-border service will transform the trading experience of importers and exporters in the country. We're looking forward to launching international shipping services in various segments to fulfil heterogenous business needs of our clients."

With a vast international reach and dependable customer service, today NimbusPost has become the fastest-growing community to provide shipping solutions to start-ups and entrepreneurs. While it is difficult for businesses to make informed courier choices due to the availability of multiple shipping solutions, NimbusPost fills this gap by enabling a decision supported by transparency and justifications.

A prominent name in the eCommerce shipping market, NimbusPost is a Delhi/NCR based shipping aggregator offering worldwide logistics services to SMEs and large enterprises. The company has tied up with India's leading 27+ courier partners, including DTDC, Blue Dart, Delhivery, XpressBees, Shadowfax, Ekart, Smartr Logistics, and others. Backed with the latest AI technology, machine learning, automation, and a team of 500+ technologically sound engineers and logistics experts, the company registers 2 Million+ transactions every day. Founded in 2018, NimbusPost has carved a strong niche for itself in the logistics domain in a short duration.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

