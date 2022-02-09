NimbusPost is set to hire 250-plus tech developers to expand internationally

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/ATK): NimbusPost is a Delhi/NCR-based shipping aggregator that offers comprehensive logistics services to SMEs and large enterprises. The fastest-growing logistics startup, NimbusPost, is set to expand their team, hiring more than 250 engineers and logistics experts to consolidate product base & accelerate expansion globally.

It is no secret that COVID-19 crisis has disrupted the shipping market around the globe. NimbusPost plans to build a tech-enabled ecosystem that will enhance the process for better and seamless ways for logistics.

Yash Jain, the founder of NimbusPost says, "We are fast tracking hiring in our tech team as there's been a rapid shift in consumers' online purchasing behaviour post COVID-19 era. Hereby, fuelling our growth."



NimbusPost offers integration with leading eCommerce platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, Unicommerce, and more. The company is also soon going to launch its cross-border services; which will enable the online traders to ship across the border without having to store inventory in the destination country. The company holds a strong presence in Tier 1 cities at the moment and, is ready to expand in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Founded in 2018, the company has tied up with India's leading courier partners. NimbusPost serves more than 20,000 SMEs, MSEs and prominent names in the industry. Comprehensive eCommerce benefits offered by the tech-enabled platform make it more than just a shipping aggregator.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

