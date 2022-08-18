Nippon Paint India partners with Tamana Foundation and FDCI for a Unique Fashion Show by Neurodiverse

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nippon Paint, Asia's No. 1 paint and coatings company came together with Tamana, India's premier, not for profit organization for people with intellectual, developmental, multiple disabilities and those on the autism spectrum, to bring out a unique fashion show titled 'Fashion Beyond Boundaries'.

The fashion show, co-hosted by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on 12th August at The Hyatt Regency, New Delhi who were the hospitality partner of the event, was an inspiring and powerful statement on inclusion. Through this show, the collaboration wanted to highlight how people with disabilities are equal members of our community and deserve a chance to reach their full potential and participate effectively in all walks of life.

This show was not just an appeal to ensure full and effective participation and inclusion of the neuro diverse but also a confident showcase of their abilities. The aim of this show was to send a message to the society that we must respect differences and celebrate beauty in diversity. To support this cause, 12 leading Indian fashion designers including Anju Modi, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Payal Jain, Namrata Joshipura, Asha Gautam and others participated. Their collection was showcased not just by established models, but also by the differently abled students of Tamana. Tamana Chona, National Awardee, brand ambassador, Tamana NGO also debuted as a textile desinger at the show.



Present at the event, Sharad Malhotra, President, Automotive Refinishes and Wood Coatings at Nippon Paint India said, "For Nippon Paint India, making a real difference to people's lives is of utmost priority. We work with different stakeholders and organizations that are committed to improving lives of the marginalized and the differently abled. We have been working with Tamana for the past 4 years and we are happy to partner them for this unique initiative 'Fashion Beyond Boundaries' which emphasised on building an equitable society for all."

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Anand, President, Decorative Coatings at Nippon Paint India said, "We are fortunate to be associated with Tamana in this beautiful journey of creating a meaningful impact on people's lives. Our journey is inclusive, and we aim to give back to the society through our 3 pillars of Education, Empowerment and Engagement We believe that such programs will also help to bring about real change in the society and put our nation on the path of sustainable and inclusive growth."

Dr Shayama Chona, Founder - President of Tamana said, "It is an honour for us to have partnered with Nippon Paint India for the Tamana Fashion Show. We at Tamana have been working closely with Nippon Paint over the years. The founding principle of this fashion show is quite simple: all are created equal. And inclusion creates a unity that goes beyond fashion. We sincerely believe that the young people who are connected with us are capable of doing anything and everything. All they require is warmth, support, and affection and partners like Nippon Paint help make our belief a reality."

Nippon Paint India is a part of the largest paint and coatings group in the Asia Pacific and the fourth largest globally in terms of revenue. In India, Nippon Paint works in the fields of decorative, automotive, wood, marine and industrial coatings. Nippon Paint India has been known for its social initiatives over the years.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

