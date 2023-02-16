NIPUN project: Over 15,000 workers enrolled by NAREDCO so far

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has enrolled over 15,000 construction workers under the government's National Initiative for Promotion of Upskilling of Nirman workers (NIPUN) project, it said on Thursday.

In June 2022, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has launched the NIPUN project for the skill training of construction workers.

The industry body NAREDCO said it was appointed as one of the implementing agencies by the National Skill Development Corporation, to oversee the successful execution of the project.



"NAREDCO has already enrolled over 15,000 construction workers out of 32,000 workers as of February 15, 2023. Notably, women account for more than 18.6 per cent of all enrolled workers," the industry body said in a statement, adding training programs are being held across the country under the supervision of well-trained experts.

NAREDCO said it has set a target to cover one lakh underprivileged construction workers by March 2024 in collaboration with the government.

"Presently, there is no shortage of opportunities for qualified labour in the real estate industry, but a lack of skills is a major barrier to employability and paying decent wages for the workers," said Rajan Bandelkar, National President, of NAREDCO. (ANI)

