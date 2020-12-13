Nirmala Sitharaman reviews implementation of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has concluded a comprehensive review of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP) with the Secretaries of various Ministries/Departments, the Ministry of Finance said on Sunday.

In an official release, MoF said, the Ministries and Departments concerned have started implementing the announcements under the 3 Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Packages (ANBP). The progress of implementation is being reviewed and monitored regularly.

As per the release, the Finance Minister Sitharaman on Friday concluded a comprehensive review of ANBP with the Secretaries of various Ministries/Departments concerned over three days.

"Under an Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), as on 04.12.2020, as reported by Public Sector Banks, top 23 Private Sector Banks and 31 NBFCs, additional credit amounting to Rs. 2,05,563 crore has been sanctioned to 80,93,491 borrowers, while an amount of Rs. 1,58,626 crore has been disbursed to 40,49,489 borrowers," the release said.



"As on 04.12.2020, Public Sector Banks (PSBs) have approved the purchase of a portfolio of Rs. 27,794 crore and are currently in process of approval/negotiations for Rs. 1,400 crores. The timeline for purchase of bonds or Commercial Papers (CPs) has been further extended till 31.12.2020," the release further said.

Moreover, a special drive was undertaken by the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance to provide concessional credit to PM-KISAN beneficiaries through Kisan Credit Cards.

"Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 1,45,619 crore to more than 89.29 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2020 and 8th December 2020. Income Tax refunds of Rs. 43,274 crore have been issued in 87,29,626 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,02,345 crore have been issued in 1,99,554 cases," the release stated.

Earlier on May 12, Prime Minister Modi announced a special comprehensive economic package to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

He gave a clarion call for AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyanor a Self-Reliant India Movement. The Prime Minister also outlined five pillars of AatmaNirbhar Bharat - Economy, Infrastructure, System, Vibrant Demography and Demand. (ANI)

