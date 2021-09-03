Nirvana - a Japanese garden at Hiranandani gardens Powai offering an eco-friendly lifestyle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The tough times, make tough going- Such times call for peace and solidarity both manifesting mental wellness. Hiranandani group has fulfilled the aspiration of mental rejuvenation by conceptualizing - The 'Nirvana Garden' has been developed to progress and achieve a state of mental peace and wellness.

'Nirvana' means a transcendent state of mind filled with blissfulness and serenity. A home that facilitates attaining Nirvana within its very premises is a rare gem to behold in a confined city like Mumbai.

Hiranandani Gardens, Powai is a testament to its name; offers vast acreage of nearly 100 acres of green spaces where one can reckon and enjoy serenity in its home environment within the township. It offers residents an eco-friendly integrated lifestyle, encompassing the best of community living.

Spanned across 4 acres of calm and lush green space, the theme of Nirvana is inspired by Japan's landscape design where one can find stone paths along with foot reflexology, ensuring wellness for both the sight and the body. Tensions and pressures seem to melt away, as reflexology takes over. Wellness is not just a thought, but a concept locked into the design of Nirvana Park.

Since its set up in 1994, Nirvana Park has been among Mumbai's best-known public gardens to date which is not just a landscape but is also a well-manicured garden ecosystem. It incorporates the design and concepts of a forest garden which includes



Japanese landscaping elements like a Zen Garden(use of rocks and gravel or sand to recreate the essence of nature)

A Rock Garden

Sculptures of which provide a man-made contrast from what Mother Nature creates through foliage and the verdant greenery.

A Tree House

Cabanas for lounging and viewing



A Summer House

Tranquility resonating with peace of mind

Adventure and kids play equipment etc.



It comprises centralized sewage and water treatment plant which recycles 4 million liters of water everyday-highest in Mumbai city. It is a sustainable living community fabricated to set a stepping stone in the real estate industry to convey and communicate an environmentally friendly development.

Beyond just ornamental landscaping and water bodies, Nirvana Park also represents the 'new normal' where humankind can co-exists with the prevalent healthcare scenario. It values and adheres to complete well-being, open living, green corners, solidarity, community living, and eco-friendly living in a self-sustaining lifestyle.

Along with landscaped greenery, the chirping of birds adds to the affair of relaxation and appeasement. Nirvana Garden witnesses a great influx of migratory birds throughout the year; a phenomenon that serves as a privilege to witness in the heart of Mumbai. A plethora of avian life frequents the Nirvana Park which includes the Coppersmith (Crimson Breasted) Barbet, Small Green Bee-eater, Purple rumped sunbird, Red-vented Bulbul, Little Cormorant, Blue Rock Pigeon, Cattle Egret, Black Kite, Great Egret, White-throated Kingfisher which are the most commonly occurring variety of birds in the Garden.

Nirvana Park balances its green spaces with the value-addition of water bodies- a first-of-its-kind park input project in Mumbai. Soothing and almost therapeutic, it is an experience to be savored. Spread over an area of 2300 sq. meters, the pond has aquatic life species including fishes like Koi Carp, Gold Fish, Tilapia, Guppy Fish, and Sucker Catfish. The visitors to the Park savor the experience to the next level by feeding them, bridging communication in a natural habitat. Fishes like the carp breed play an important role by de-polluting the water by purifying the water ecosystem. The concept of sustainability and eco-friendly resonates in every facet of the garden.

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, MD of Hiranandani Group says- " It is cardinal to emphasize on striking a balance between the ecology and the habitat we live in. Developers needs to behave a more balanced approach in their green policies and practice to optimize the use of resources to achieve ecologically sustainable lifestyle. We need to create an abode that is environmentally conscious for the human kind to exist perennially. We, at Hiranandani, are the torchbearer of green living which we have been practicing across all our projects since our inception."

Nirvana Park represents that aspect of community living that cherishes nature in its truest form at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. The township doesn't offer mere compact gardens but a built-in ecosystem of natural fauna and flora. It still remains one of its kind ecosystems to be existing in a township that isn't situated at the peripheral location of a city but at its heart. Sustainable development is ingrained in our corporate philosophy and business decisions which are in sync with ecological harmony.



Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani is co-Founder and MD, Hiranandani Group.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

