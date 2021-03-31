Nishant Soni establishes 'Helping NS Foundation' which speaks for the deprived

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/ThePRTree): Paving a way through his short films and videos, internet sensation Nishant Soni, decides to help the underprivileged after his video of a 'newspaper seller' went viral. To maintain an equilibrium in the society, Nishant has founded 'Helping NS Foundation' which has now become a support for the destitute.

An emphatic activist, Nishant Soni is an efficacious leader among the youth of the country. Through his Facebook page 'NS ki Duniya', Nishant enlightens the spirit of helping others. Spreading awareness and motivation through his short films and videos across the globe, he is now assisting underprivileged people using digital methods.

The inspiration for this noble deed came across when he uploaded a video of a newspaper seller asking for support on his page and it went viral. With help being generated through his platform he decided to make it his goal to help the impoverished lead a better life.



Intending to make societies recognize their cryptic aptitudes and the potential they possess, he lends a hand in generating awareness of their individual, social and spiritual botheration. His purpose is to defeat the trivial and sordid phobias of youths. Through his initiative of 'Helping NS Foundation,' he is playing his part to serve the nation making his Facebook page a medium for the same.

Talking about his manoeuvre, Nishant Soni says, "I do not plan on changing the world, but surely dream to make a difference in the lives of the ones who need it. That is going to be my way in paying back to society."

It is not necessary to always go the extra mile. With every corner of the country facing something inhumane every other day, it is important to make an effort and Nishant Soni has done that via his platform, 'Helping NS Foundation'.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

