Nithanya Thothiyana Founder of Nithi honored with Prestigious HMTV Naari Puraskar 2023

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 1 (ANI/PNN): Nithanya Thothiyana, the Founder and entrepreneur of the clothing brand Nithi, has been honored with the prestigious HMTV Nari Puraskar 2023. Celebrating the elegance of womanhood and also expressing gratitude towards women for their contribution to society, hmtv, for the first time, organised the Nari Puraskar-2023 (women awards) in Hyderabad on Friday.

The award ceremony took place at the JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad on March 31, 2023. The event was attended by prominent figures, including Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha, Roja Selvamani (Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement of Andhra Pradesh), and Laxmi Rao (CEO, HMTV).

The HMTV Nari Puraskar is awarded to women who have made significant contributions to their respective fields, and Nithanya's hard work and dedication to her clothing brand were recognized with this prestigious award. Speaking about her achievement, Nithanya expressed her gratitude towards all the stakeholders who have supported her throughout her entrepreneurial journey.





Nithanya Thothiyana, the founder and entrepreneur of clothing brand Nithi, had a passion for the fashion industry since she was 16. Initially, she wanted to become a model and South Indian actress, but she had to discontinue her engineering studies to pursue her dream. Unfortunately, an early arranged marriage at the age of 20 affected her career aspirations. After a failed marriage, she was left emotionally and financially broken, but she never lost hope. She started working in small-scale employment, selling general knowledge books all over Karnataka. Despite facing many challenges, including sleeping on the floor in temples and experiencing a major accident, she never lost her determination to lead an independent life.

Nithanya's life took a positive turn when she moved to Bangalore and started working in various jobs, including customer support executive and modeling. She fulfilled her dream of becoming an actor and acted in a blockbuster hit movie, but a failed relationship and a legal issue affected her career. She then moved to Hyderabad to start a career in public relations and eventually discovered her true passion for business. During the pandemic, she started her own clothing brand, Nithi, with a small office setup in Banjara Hills. With a personal loan, gold loan, and some help from her parents, she launched her offline store in Punjagutta. Despite facing many struggles and difficulties, Nithanya stood bravely without losing confidence in herself. Today, she is a successful entrepreneur and hopes to inspire other women who struggle to build their careers and dreams.

Nithanya's win has added more responsibility as an entrepreneur, and she is determined to continue creating unique and high-quality clothing that reflects the personality and style of her customers. Nithi has always been committed to sustainability and fair trade practices, and Nithanya is determined to continue this commitment and take the brand to new heights.

Nithanya's success story is an inspiration to many young women entrepreneurs, and her dedication and hard work have been rightly recognized with the HMTV Nari Puraskar. She has set an example for other women entrepreneurs to follow and has shown that with the right mindset, hard work, and determination, anything is possible.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

