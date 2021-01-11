"NITI Aayog Selects QSS Global led by lesser known entrepreneur, military spouse, for Prestigious UN Investor Consortium"

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/PNN): HR consulting and business advisory firm QSS global, led by an army spouse which infuses in its DNA, values and guiding principles like integrity and maintaining the highest ethical standards with the clients has been chosen by NITI Aayog for the prestigious UN investor consortium. The UN investor consortium is a joint initiative of the 'Women Entrepreneurial Platform of NITI Aayog and UN India business forum.

The primary objective of this consortium is to create equal opportunities for women entrepreneurs with reference to fundraising which fosters financial inclusion and economic empowerment of women.

Commenting on the development Sarla Singh, Founder & Director, QSS Global said "Despite the huge success of startup India initiative, the funding scenario is still dismal for women entrepreneurs in India. In 2019 only 6.5 per cent of raised capital for startups went to women-led ideas, there is a huge gap. There are socio-cultural barriers and unconscious bias when it comes to fundraising and networking by women entrepreneurs. I feel delighted to be a part of 'United Nations Investor Consortium' which is aimed at bridging this gap. Women are breaking the glass ceiling and emerging as strong entrepreneurs and United Nations Consortium for women entrepreneurs will act as a catalyst in the entire process".



QSS Global also initiated the innovative 'Mentorship Program by corporate CEO's for Military Talent'. This initiative will span 3 to 6 months with Industry leaders. Military talent will work with Industry leaders to align themselves to a prevalent gap in work culture in top corporate.

The above program is unique as it will provide Corporate CEOs the opportunity to contribute to a much larger cause of empowering and enabling high caliber military personnel and give them a chance of getting absorbed in the mainstream professional set up. This is expected to create a win-win set of talent pool for both sides.

QSS Global has spearheaded India foray of major Japanese and French companies through its high-tech offices in Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Tokyo by providing cutting edge HR business solutions.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

