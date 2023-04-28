Nitin Gadkari chairs Shanghai Cooperation Organization transport ministers' meet

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Union transport and highway minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday chaired the 10th Meeting for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) transport ministers here in the national capital.

"A 'Special Working Group' has been established to promote collaboration among member states of the SCO in the field of transportation," Gadkari said in a tweet after the meeting.





"This group will facilitate meetings to share knowledge and best practices related to reducing carbon emissions in transportation, promoting digital transformation, and implementing innovative technologies for more sustainable and efficient transport," Gadkari said in his tweet.

Chaired by India this year, SCO currently comprises eight member states -- India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Gadkari added all the member states supported the concept of cooperation of the SCO Member States to decarbonize transport and promote digital transformation and innovative technologies to achieve greater efficiency and sustainability. (ANI)

