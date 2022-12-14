Nitte announces its entrance exam NUCAT 2023 for B.Tech Program

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 14 (ANI/SRV): Nitte (Deemed to be University), one of the leading universities in India, announces its national-level entrance exam, Nitte University Common Admission Test (NUCAT) 2023 for the BTech program at NMAM Institute of Technology (NMAMIT), Nitte. Admission to the B.Tech program under Nitte University is only through NUCAT. It will determine the eligibility of candidates for admission to the First Year of full-time programs in BTech.

The registration process for the NUCAT exam is ongoing and includes a registration fee of INR 1000 per aspirant. Interested candidates can register at apply.nitte.edu.in.

The entrance exam will be a remotely proctored Online Test. A candidate is eligible to attempt the test a maximum of three times, a registration fee is applicable for each test attempt. The highest score will be considered for the Ranking.

NUCAT Test 1 will be held from 3rd to 5th February 2023; NUCAT Test 2 will be held from 14th to 16th April 2023; NUCAT Test 3 will be held from 12th to 14th May 2023. Any change in Test dates will be notified on the website nucat.nitte.edu.in. The last date to register for NUCAT Test 1 is 21st January 2023. The NUCAT Test 2 registration closes on 3rd April 2023 and NUCAT Test 3 on 1st May 2023.

NUCAT is a single window entrance exam for the candidates willing to take admission to the various undergraduate programs for B.Tech. The test will be conducted in Online mode. The pattern of the question paper will be objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with 40 questions each from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. There will be no negative marking for any wrong answer. The time duration is 120 minutes.



NMAMIT offers advanced undergraduate programs in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Biotechnology, Civil, Computer & Communication, Computer Science, Electrical & Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Information Science, Mechanical and Robotics & Artificial Intelligence. Candidates can apply for the above-mentioned BTech programs through NUCAT.

NMAMIT has a strong placement record with leading companies namely Microsoft Corporation, Twilio, JSW Group, COMMVAULT, Cohestiy, Bharat Electronics Limited, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, JKCement, Hitachi Energy India, ABB Ltd, Juniper Networks, L&T Technology Services, Intel Corporation, Amazon, Sony India, Oracle, VMWare, J P Morgan Chase & Co., Nidec-Read Corporation, AIBOD, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, etc. Around 1270 students have been successfully placed during the academic year 2021-2022, the highest package being INR 52.63 Lakhs per annum. AICTE-CII Survey of Industry-Linked Technical Institutes 2020 has placed the institute in the 'Platinum' category for its high industry linkage.

NITTE (Deemed to be University) is one among the eight Indian Universities ranked among the top 300 of the world's Universities in 2022 by the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. The university has its roots in a group of Institutions established by the Nitte Education Trust. The Nitte Education Trust was established in 1979 by the Late Justice KS Hegde, Judge in the Supreme Court and Speaker of the Lok Sabha, with the mission of empowering rural youth through quality education and healthcare. The Trust has since established 40+ institutions spread across three campuses at Nitte, Mangalore and Bangalore. The university has more than 25000 students and 4500 faculty across all the campuses.

Shri. N. Vinaya Hegde, President, Nitte Education Trust & Chancellor, Nitte (Deemed to be University) says, "We at Nitte University are delighted to welcome a new batch of young inquisitive minds to our cohort for an outstanding learning experience. NITTE is obligated to generating competent, skilled, and humane professionals in various fields and committed to providing excellent education to the leaders of tomorrow."

To know more visit NMAM Institute of Technology | NUCAT 2023

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

