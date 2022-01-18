NIVEA India is certified as a Great Place to Work®

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): NIVEA India has been awarded the Great Place to Work® Certification 2022. This certification marks the exceptional work and commitment of the company to live by its purpose of Care Beyond Skin and its core values every single day. Over the years, NIVEA India has invested in their talent and culture and driven innovative people practices cutting across inclusion & diversity, employee well-being and development.

In its pursuit of excellence, NIVEA India has pushed the envelope to create a digital first mind-set in its ecosystem. Enriched by a challenging work environment, and fuelled by an entrepreneurial drive, NIVEA India exuberates the energy of a start-up with the wisdom of a nearly 140-year-old global company.

On this certification, Neil George, Managing Director NIVEA India, said, "At NIVEA India, we take special pride in building a unique culture that is consistent with our parent company's core values of Care, Trust, Simplicity, Courage. We spend an enormous amount of time and effort to hire talents that can live and breathe our core values while taking the ambition of our young and vibrant company into the future. Our leaders at all levels are then given the responsibility to develop our people, equip them with new age skills and provide them meaningful projects and a workplace that fosters high levels of performance. And we do this as a team while ensuring we are constantly moving towards our ambition of becoming India's most loved and trusted skincare brand. We are of course delighted, yet humbled to receive the certification of a 'Great Place to Work' but continue to remain grounded to ensure we build a world class organization."

Over the years, NIVEA India has introduced many initiatives and policies that act as catalysts for the workforce. Some of the key themes are

Building an Inclusive Culture: Embracing the uniqueness of each of its employees, NIVEA India is committed to building a culture that is truly inclusive of all forms of diversity. This extends from creating gender agnostic roles at the shopfloor in the factory, to creating an environment where women can thrive and grow through various enablers. The organization has signature programs like 'All for Women of NIVEA (WON)', a dedicated mentoring program for women talent. Progressive policies like creche support, nanny allowance, and 30-day paternity leave further strengthen gender equality. NIVEA also demonstrated commitment to LGBTQI-plus inclusion by introducing 'Be You @ NIVEA India' that encourages understanding and sensitivity towards the needs of LGBTQI+ employees at the workplace via expert-led sessions and interaction with the community.



Digital @ Heart: NIVEA India is well ahead on its journey of being a Digital first organization. Besides dedicated digital commerce and digital marketing teams and investments, there is also an incubation team under the sponsorship of the MD to scale new digital models. An internal campaign called India Goes Digital, brought the focus of the entire organization on Digital and built a shared understanding of how it affects key business priorities while celebrating ongoing digital endeavours & share learnings both inside and outside the organization.



Employee Wellbeing: Focused initiatives on self-care, financial well-being, mental health, managing grief, and stress have equipped the workforce to unleash their true potential despite the challenges of the past two years. Several initiatives including procuring medication, oxygen cylinders, emergency financial assistance, partnering with physicians, caregiver leaves, etc. were undertaken to battle COVID-19. A large-scale vaccination drives covering employees, their families and 3rd party resources was undertaken and 97 per cent of employees are now double vaccinated.





"NIVEA India, stays true to the Beiersdorf purpose of Care Beyond Skin, while providing employees with meaningful learning experiences, in a culture that nurtures but also challenges everyone to unlock their potential. We do this by listening to our workforce regularly and being guided by our core values. We take great pride in being certified as a Great Place to Work for the very first time, but I might add, that as someone working here, it comes as no surprise because it validates what we already know and experience every day!," added Vidya Kumar, Director, Head Human Resources, NIVEA India.

