NIXI selects GenieATM for network traffic visibility

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) recently announced its selection of GenieATM to manage its network infrastructure and ensure end-to-end network traffic visibility. This marks a new milestone for Genie Networks as it extends its market footprint across India and the SAARC region.

India is now arguably the most connected nation in the world. As a key contributor to the local internet ecosystem in the last 20 years, NIXI has been dedicated to lower the cost of internet access and improve the quality of internet experience. Tier-1 ISPs (Internet Service Providers) in the nation rely heavily on internet exchanges established by NIXI to reduce bandwidth costs and ensure service availability. A network infrastructure with the size and complexity like NIXI needs a scalable, carrier-grade solution to manage and optimize its network operations. With this in mind, NIXI turned to Genie Networks.

By deploying GenieATM for its backbone infrastructure, NIXI can now monitor its entire network traffic in real-time with a comprehensive view of its traffic status and traffic paths across its network infrastructure. With GenieATM, NIXI can quickly identify and resolve any potential issues, ensuring that its customers' networks are always running at peak performance. Through GenieATM's MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) portal, NIXI can further extend the advantage of network visibility to its customers, meaning that they can now monitor their individual traffic with greater transparency and control over their network operations.



"We're thrilled to be working with Genie Networks. GenieATM gives us the visibility and insights we need to achieve optimized network utilization and performance," said Anil Kumar Jain, CEO of NIXI. "And we look forward to delivering the same visibility to our customers as part of a better user experience."

NIXI is a not for profit Organization and was registered on 19th June, 2003. NIXI was set up for peering of ISPs among themselves for the purpose of routing the domestic traffic within the country, instead of taking it all the way to US/Abroad, thereby resulting in better quality of service (reduced latency) and reduced bandwidth charges for ISPs by saving on International Bandwidth. NIXI is managed and operated on a Neutral basis, in line with the best practices for such initiatives globally. Find out more at nixi.in

Genie Networks is a leading provider of network traffic intelligence solutions that help customers to better plan, manage, and protect their networks. By giving network-wide visibility into data traffic trends and instant protection against DDoS threats, our solutions enable customers to optimize the performance, security, and cost of their network operations to stay ahead in the ever-changing digital landscape. Learn more at genie-networks.com

