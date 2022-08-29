NMDC Hyderabad Marathon reignites running fervour in India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 29 (ANI/GPRC): Citizens came out in large numbers to cheer over 9,000 runners participating in the 11th Edition of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2022 powered by IDFC FIRST Bank. Music bands and large-scale entertainment kept the runner's spirit high while sports enthusiasts and thousands of citizens lined the entire route to participate in the city's largest community sporting event. NMDC Hyderabad Marathon Course is AIMS certified. (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races).

1100 runners participated in the Full Marathon flagged off by Sumit Deb, Chairman and Managing Director, and 3240 runners in the Half Marathon flagged off by V Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO, IDFC FIRST Bank at People's Plaza. Over 5300 runners participated in the 10K Run flagged off by T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, DCP, Cyberabad and in the presence of dignitaries from the Government, Corporate houses and the organising team from Hyderabad Runners Society.

Hyderabad Runners Society accords highest priority to runners' safety and Care Hospitals is Providing 250 paramedics across 21 medical stations with 5 fully equipped ambulances and 15-bed emergency setup at Gachibowli Stadium. Hyderabad Runners Society also acknowledges the active support of Govt of Telangana, sponsors, partners and over 2500 volunteers for smooth execution of 11th Edition of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2022 powered by IDFC FIRST Bank and made it a grand success.

Elite athletes received their prizes at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli from Sumit Deb, Chairman and Managing Director, NMDC, Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO, IDFC FIRST Bank and Prashant Morparia, Race Director, 11th Edition of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2022.

Hyderabad Runners was founded in 2007 with the idea of helping people lead active lifestyles and make running a preferred form of fitness activity. The group has been promoting healthy living and community fitness through its unique training programs like the Couch to 5K, Outdoor Kids, Train & Shine programs and the flagship event - Hyderabad Marathon. The group is built on the three pillars of advocacy, training and events and has been in the forefront to promote amateur running in India.



For more details, visit: www.nmdchyderabadmarathon.com, www.hyderabadrunners.com

Incorporated in 1958 as a Government of India public enterprise, NMDC is India's largest iron ore producer. Since inception, it has been involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals including copper, rock phosphate, limestone, magnesite, diamond, tungsten, and beach sands amongst others. In six decades of service, NMDC has built a community of its employees and the local people in the hinterlands of India, and their social objectives are aimed at improving quality of life of people around their mining operations. From empowering women to upskilling youth, generating employment opportunities to addressing public health, NMDC has been a steady pillar in enabling progress in remote regions of the country. For more details, visit: www.nmdc.co.in

IDFC FIRST Bank was formed by the merger of erstwhile IDFC Bank, promoted by renowned infrastructure financing institution IDFC Ltd. and leading technology NBFC, Capital First. IDFC FIRST Bank, has a balance sheet of Rs 2,00,565 crore, and has provided over 30 million loans in its combined history and serves customers in over 60,000 villages, cities and towns across the length and breadth of the country. The Bank believes in making customer-first products, and was the first universal bank to offer monthly interest credit on savings accounts, life time free credit cards with dynamic and low APR rates, and many other such interesting products.

The Bank's vision is to build a world class bank in India, guided by ethics, powered by technology, and to be a force for social good. Our mission is to touch the lives of millions of Indians in a positive way by providing them high-quality banking services.

In a short time, the Bank has expanded to 651 branches, 235 asset service centres, 807 ATMs and 602 rural business correspondent centres across the country, a next-generation net and mobile banking platform and 24/7 Customer Care services, and is incrementally growing digitally. IDFC FIRST Bank is committed to bring high-quality banking at affordable rates to India. The Bank also offers high quality technology-enabled corporate banking solutions, contemporary cash management solutions, fleet card and FASTag solutions and wealth management solutions. For more details, visit: https://www.idfcfirstbank.com/

