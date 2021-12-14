NMIMS' School of Design Admissions for B.Des. in Humanising Technology for 2022 Batch starts in December

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): SVKM's NMIMS School of Design, the leading institute for design education, ranked fifth in Maharashtra and 23rd at all India levels by Careers 360, has started accepting applications for its pioneering B.Des. (Humanising Technology) program at its Mumbai campus.

The AICTE-approved 4-years undergraduate program offers a transdisciplinary approach to design education that brings together technology, science, and business. The interactive and experiential pedagogy used by experienced faculty and industry professional allows the student to discover their interest and hone their skills.

As a future faced School of Design, it also offers a comprehensive set of facilities that include state-of-the-art Wi-Fi studios, workshops, and well-equipped labs such as Tinkering lab, Rapid Prototyping lab, XR (extended reality) lab, and a Usability lab as well for a hands-on tinkering learning experience. The long duration industry internships enable professionalising practice of their learnings.

By combining Human centered design with emergent technology and cognitive and behavioural science to create business value, this design program offers multiple career opportunities for students. Students also secured paid internships in various companies and NGOs demonstrating their social consciousness. These opportunities have translated in the school announcing 100% placements record for their first batch. Top recruiters and internships included Deloitte, Walmart Global, Learning Mate Solutions Pvt. Ltd. The Minimalist, Axis bank Freecharge, YUJ Designs, Ernst & Young LLP, HFI Parallax Labs, among others.

The school differentiates itself with:

The unique, future ready design program in Humanising technology

Highly qualified full-time faculty



Small student cohort ensuring intense learning engagement.

Students regularly winning various international and national awards

100% placements in varied roles

State of Art facilities in studios and labs

Elaborating on the program, Prof. Manisha Phadke, Director, NMIMS School of Design, said, "Today, Design is blending with engineering enabled by cognitive and behavioural sciences, creating a union of design, engineering, and business. With every progressive and competitive organization today, leveraging technology to improve their customer experience and engagement, there is no better time than today, for designers to humanise technology for seamless consumption. Boundaries have blurred, as designers increasingly need to work with several experts to realise a project. Therefore, design education needs to develop generalist design skills bolstered by domain-specific knowledge. Undergraduate programs should enable a path for individual discovery rather than conforming to streams that along the way may not interest them. "

Admission process

A candidate interested in pursuing this 4-year program must have passed/appeared for the 10+2 or equivalent exam in any stream. Eligible candidates can then register here and appear for the Design Aptitude Test (NMIMS-DAT) which includes uploading portfolio, studio test and a personal interview.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

