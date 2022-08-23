Nobel World Records Private Limited felicitated with the title of "World's Largest World Record Publication Company"

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/PNN): New Delhi-based, Multi-National corporation with a global presence, 'Nobel World Records or NWR's' book publication company, 'Nobel World Records Private Limited', received an award on August 15, 2022 from the International Award Forum. The company was felicitated with the "World's Largest World Record Publication Company" award on India's 75th Year Independence Day.

Nobel World Record CEO, Dr Arvind Lakshminarayanan also received the award for being the "World's Youngest Corporate CEO At Age 23" previously. His dedication and energetic approach have certainly helped him guide his company, Nobel World Records Private Limited, in the right direction to witness inevitable success.

Nobel World Records is an international brand and a global authority on record-making and record-breaking achievements. The Nobel World Records (NWR) is managed by the Nobel World Records Pvt Ltd, a privately owned company.

In the Nobel Book of World Records, human and natural records are documented to foster and assist young people's talents. Amongst the world's largest & renowned record book companies, Nobel World Records was launched in India along with Mauritius in 2020.

An annual publication that is usually published in print or electronically (sometimes called a magazine online) is the Nobel Book of World Records. Adverts, purchase prices, prepaid subscriptions, or combinations of these three are generally used to fund Nobel World Records.



The Nobel Book of World Records is published every year in MAURITIUS and INDIA, containing world records for humans and nature. It is a reference book that documents both natural and human world records, published annually in Mauritius and India. The Nobel World Record rules & regulations categorize the world records achieved by humans in education, literature, agriculture, medical science, business, sports, nature, adventure, radio, and cinema.

Nobel World Records Private Limited offers record products for individual and group records. NWR Record Holder's Pack has been exclusively designed for individual record holders. It includes an NWR Framed Certificate, NWR Hand Certificate, NWR Hand Certificate cover, NWR Medal, NWR Achievement Vehicle Stickers, and NWR Bag. For the group records, NWR offers NWR Group Records or Mass Attempt Pack that includes an NWR Framed Certificate For Organizer, NWR Hand Certificate For Individuals, and an NWR Medal.

Anyone who meets the eligibility criteria for the New Nobel World Record Award & Certificate may submit a nomination at any time. Any person who meets the nomination criteria is eligible to apply for a Break Existing World Records Award & Certificate. A new or breaking world records adjudicator from NWR will advise you on your new or breaking world records. Travel costs will be inclusive based on the distance from the location. Anyone who meets the criteria of the New Nobel World Records Rules & Regulations may submit a nomination at any time.

Over the years, Nobel World Records has recognized thousands of celebrities, sports persons, Government officials, and other talented persons across the world. It receives about 200 to 500 applications per day from all over the world.

You can learn more about Nobel World Records Private Limited here. Follow them at https://www.instagram.com/nobel_world_records

