Nokia Go Eardbuds + : A best buy this festive season

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/Mediawire): It's time to tune in to your playlists with Nokia Go Earbuds +. The high-quality buds will improve your listening experience in every situation, from phone conversations to gym exercises, congested travels, to grooving at home. It will swiftly become a buddy in your highs and lows by sticking in every mood.

With smartphones evolving with time, the need to invest in buds has become a problem solver for your wireless demands. Giving you true wireless earphones these earbuds are extremely handy and come with rendered tangled cables obsolete. Furthermore, The Nokia Go Earbuds + is water and perspiration-resistant, enabling you to maintain your everyday tasks, it is easier and is compatible with any Bluetooth device.

Keeping your worry away from staying relevant, these buds provide you the fashion flair while also improving your listening experience and giving you a gentle fitting in your ears. The Nokia Go Earbuds + has a sleek, ergonomic design, have worldwide Bluetooth connectivity, and have long battery life.

For you, we have mentioned below the key advantages of these next-gen stylo buds that will make your life so much easier!

Robust bass performance

This is a must to the ears of all music fanatics out there, who demands a real performance when they plugged into their uplift songs. Their 13mm drivers produce a strong bass performance. In other words, they provide the highest quality sound, making your exercises genuinely pleasurable.

Long-lasting battery life

Keeping your stress away from recharging every hour, the Nokia Go Earbuds + offers up to 6.5 hours of continuous listening time, and their carrying case charges them for an additional 19.5 hours. That's up to 26 hours of undisturbed listening when you're training out, commuting, listening to music audio, or on a particularly lengthy business call.





Splash Proof - IPX4

Feared that your sticky day-to-day routine may ruin your earbuds? Now not be! Their IPX4 rating keeps them safe from water, perspiration, and even scorching heat. Take them with you on your runs or on crowded trains and buses. They will be fine with your highs and lows.



Modern design for a comfortable and secure fit

Nokia Go Earbuds + has a slim design that keeps them in your ears even when you're scooting! Not making you adjust your buds with every second movement they make your ears their home, giving you a snug fit and a solid sound seal all day long. A comfortable sound is best to set your spirit up in a hectic task day.



A hearing of easiness!

Because of their global Bluetooth compatibility, the Nokia Earbuds Plus are simple to link with your smartphone. Then, owing to its basic yet effective touchpad, handling your calls and music is as easy as a few feathery taps. So, it's time to make your steps easy for quick connectivity.

So, if you are looking for quality and a reasonable price combination then these buds are advantageous and should be added to your technology wardrobe. Buy and tested it now!

Get a set of Nokia Go Earbuds + for yourself or as a present from https://www.nokia.com or https://dl.flipkart.com/s/M!6xa1NNNN. You may also acquire them from your local retailer.

This story has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

