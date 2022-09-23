Nokia Wired Buds - best earphones for your daily collection

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/Mediawire): With the changing world, several things are falling out of favor, but one thing that will not alter is the desire for wired earphones. Nokia Wired Buds, which offer an ergonomic form factor and built-in controls for your everyday music and calls, keeping the modernism and old's gold in the heart.

It's true that not everyone enjoys using Bluetooth devices. Some people still prefer corded earbuds over wireless Bluetooth earphones. The main reason is that wired headphones do not require electricity, therefore they never need to be charged or depleted of energy. That's what these Nokia wired headphones guarantee.

Improving hearing quality while maintaining the stylistic trend these Nokia wired ear wears come in a variety of colors and provide you with the best-wired earphones with a mic available at an affordable price and outstanding sound quality.

The Nokia Wired Buds provide what you need most from your earbuds: strong bass sound with a comfortable fit, as well as ultimate control over your entertainment, calls, and virtual assistant via the high-quality in-line mic and multi-function button.

Some of the additional features mentioned to uplift your experience are-

The powerful bass

These executive buds come with 10 mm drivers that provide superb sound and a strong bass performance experience. Now, you can play your favorite hits and feel the beat for your next step.

Voice controls assistant

Giving you the comfort of not using your phone screens when enjoying music, you can manage all your calls and favorite tunes more easily with voice controls.



The comfort of clearer calls

There's no need to give up comfort for excellence. Their ergonomic form factor ensures a more comfortable fit for your listening delight, as well as a superior calling experience with an amazing in-line mic.

Hear every detail

Experience strong bass performance mixed with the ability to manage your music and tune all your calls and favorite tracks more easily with voice commands, providing all the fundamentals required most from your earbuds.

Connectivity and environmental friendly

These earphones, which include 10mm drivers and a 1.2m flat cable with a microphone, are also ecologically friendly and will not be your second option to buy.

So, what are you holding out for? It's the ideal opportunity to invest in your own pair of Nokia's comfy wired earphones.

The Nokia Wired Earbuds will take your listening experience to the next level. To purchase a Nokia Wired Earbuds for yourself or as a gift for a friend or loved one, go to https://www.nokia.com/phones/en_in/nokia-wired-buds?sku=8P00000178

You can also purchase them from your preferred store. Get them right away!

