Nominations for the International Brand Equity India Property Awards 2022 and Best Brand Awards 2022 are now open

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): International Brand Equity (IBE), the leading brand market research company, marketing consulting, and business news magazine, is back with the 2022 edition of the India Property Awards and Best Brand & Marketing Awards India.

About the 2022 India Property Awards:

The 7th edition of the India Property Awards 2022 will be held on March 11th, 2022, in Bangalore.

The deadline for nominations is January 31, 2022.

The categories of the 7th India Property Awards 2022 include Real Estate Companies, Construction Companies, Prop Techs, Co-Working, Co-Living brands, Property Consultants/Brokers, IPC, Finance, Industry Leaders, Interior Designers, Architects, and their allied industries.

More information about the awards can be found at https://www.indiapropertyawards.com/.

To register for the awards, click here: https://indiapropertyawards.com/nomination-form/

IBE The Best Brand and Marketing Awards 2022

IBE The Best Marketing and Branding Awards are an annual competition that recognises the best in marketing and branding. IBE " The Best Brand & Marketing Awards India 2022" will bring together the top and emerging brands of India and marketing and PR leaders chosen by IBE Brand Research, which aims to felicitate, honor, and celebrate the best brands and leaders of the past year across various categories in India.

The Best Brand & Marketing Awards nominations are open to lifestyle brands, real estate brands, education brands, BFSI brands, corporate brands, education brands like schools, colleges, and institutes, healthcare brands, infra brands, premium brands, tech startups, and SME companies.

Visit: https://thebestbrands.internationalbrandequity.com/nominationform/

For Awards, Summit/Sponsorship Info

Vikas Kumar (Head Event Business), International Brand Equity, vikas@internationalbrandequity.com, +91-9606955135

