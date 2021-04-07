Nomura appoints Sameer Jain as Chief Information Officer for Wholesale

New York [USA], April 7 (ANI): Asia's global investment bank Nomura has announced the appointment of Sameer Jain as Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Wholesale.

He will also join the Wholesale Executive Committee and CAO Division Executive Committee.

Jain was previously with Barclays where he held a number of senior technology roles including Group Chief Technology Officer, Chief Information Officer and Head of Change and Co-Chief Information Officer for the investment bank.



"We are delighted to welcome Sameer to Nomura," said Nomura CAO and NEHS CEO Jonathan Lewis.

"With more than 25 years of experience leading global technology teams, Sameer has deep expertise in wholesale banking and in ensuring that technology architecture is aligned to fully support business requirements" he added.

Jain will work closely with Wholesale leadership, the Digital Office and Nomura's Group Data department to align the delivery of the Wholesale digitalization and data strategy.

Head of Wholesale Division Steve Ashley said: "Sameer's wealth of experience will be a key asset to Nomura as we continue to deliver best in class products and services to our clients."

"The banking technology landscape continues to change at a rapid pace, presenting plenty of opportunities for nimble banks to deliver smart client solutions," he added. (ANI)

