Noor Mahal Palace Hotel prepares for NRIs as they return to their roots to tie the knot

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): With an estimated revenue of 50,000 crore rupees and an average growth rate of 25 per cent, India will soon become the world's top wedding destination. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) estimate, over 32 lakh weddings were predicted to be solemnised between November 14 and December 14, 2022. The wedding market is expected to generate business worth rupees 3.75 lakhs crore in this period.

Taking India's Destination wedding to newer heights, NRI's are choosing India over any other destination in the world to tie the knot. One of India's most favourite royal wedding destination, Noor Mahal Palace Hotel in Karnal is betting big on the rising trend of NRI weddings in royal and traditional Indian backdrop. In the last two months, the brand has witnessed over 60 per cent spike in NRI weddings. The company is betting big on the ongoing wedding season with new additions, ultra-luxe packages and unmatchable safety standards. Driven by the increasing trend of NRIs choosing independent hotel brands over big hospitality groups, the palace hotel is witnessing a significant hike in NRI Destination weddings this season.

Col. Manbeer Choudhary, Chairman and Managing Director, Jewels Group and Ex-President of the Federation of Hotel Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI), says, "The wedding segment is expected to take a big leap in 2023. There is an increasing trend of NRI's choosing North India for their destination wedding. Our consumer insights show that NRIs are increasingly seeking standalone and independent brand hotels as against the traditional, established groups. Earlier, the big groups and their branding had a strong pull among customers. But over the last couple of years, NRIs are opening up to newer possibilities and have expressed interest in exploring different opportunities. Due to standardisation in service, big groups are often unable to recreate unique and authentic, local experiences. Weddings are now getting more personalised and authentic traditional ceremonies are back. People are willing to spend big bucks but in return all they want is best services, flexibility regarding space, customisation, and geographical preference."

Noor Mahal Palace has become a one-stop shop for all wedding requirements as the hotel follows an innovative approach in keeping up with the times and offering guests trending and personalised wedding experiences. With 15 beautiful banquet halls, unmatched facilities, and attentive service, Noor Mahal Palace has gained the repute of hosting the finest weddings. The hotel has two courtyards laid out along the East and West axis. Allowing guests to celebrate different functions at different venues within the hotel and adding royal opulence to even the smallest of their wedding functions, Noor Mahal Palace offers a selection of 125 heritage-imbued rooms and suites, uniquely designed to provide luxurious royal splendour.



The recently introduced Hazuri Bagh at Noor Mahal Palace, Karnal, is a treasure trove of heritage with antique stone arts making it the perfect royal setting for wedding functions. It offers an amphitheatre for occasions like Mehandi and Haldi which are incomplete without dance and performances. Hazuri Bagh also offers luxury traditional royal shamiana-themed ballroom ideal for the dream setting for the special day celebrations. With elegant pavilions and ample of other open spaces. The ambience has been perfected with a unique collection of art, antique furniture, custom made interiors, and hand-crafted elements to ensure grandeur and a complete royal Indian setting. It can easily accommodate around 1000 guests.

The warm Indian hospitality at Noor Mahal Palace ensures a great experience, bonding, unique flair, and positive energy of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. The hotel enjoys proximity to cities like Delhi, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, and Delhi International Airport.

In the mystical land of Mahabharata, awe-inspiring Noor Mahal, the 'Incredible Indian Palace Hotel' has been built on a monumental scale. It is a five star luxury palace hotel inspired by India's rich heritage and captures royal experience enjoyed by Indian Maharajas over the centuries. This royal abode of modern kings and queens has become an extremely preferred destination for Leisure, MICE and Weddings. Noor Mahal Palace is more than just one of the country's most majestic luxury palace hotels. It is an architectural landmark that personifies the grandiose, elegance and spirit of India's rich royal heritage. A reflection of Rajputana and Mughal architecture, it stands out as a true blend of history, culture & aesthetics.

