Northeast to host 'B20' programmes to provide platform for business opportunities

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has organised a series of 'B20' programmes in Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim in partnership with the ministry of external affairs and Northeastern state governments.

The Business 20 (B20) is a group that represents the private sector within the Group of 20 (G20) Forum. The B20 was established to provide a platform for the business community to engage with the G20 and to offer recommendations on policies that can support global economic growth and development.

According to the statement from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), B20 Programme will showcase the potential that the Northeast region offers for investment for global and local investors and highlight opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in industry sectors where Northeast states have core strength.

The B20 programme is scheduled from February 17-19 in Imphal which would focus on information and communications technology (ICT), medical tourism, health care and handlooms.

In Aizawl, it would be organised from March 1-3 and it would focus on urban planning, infrastructure and skill development.

From March 16-19 this year, Gangtok would host a B20 programme focusing on tourism, hospitality, pharmaceutical and organic farming and during April 4-6, B20 programme would be organised in Kohima focusing on agriculture and food processing.



In addition to the Business 20 meetings, each state would organise, an excursion to tourist sights, cultural programme and gala dinner for participants to acquaint with the Northeastern states.

Speaking at the precursor programme of B20 India initiatives for Northeast states, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State of External Affairs, highlighted the unique strength of Northeast region and its business potential and invited representatives of diplomatic missions, bilateral and multilateral agencies to take part in the B20 programmes scheduled in the Northeast states.

He highlighted a few growth statistics as over the last eight years. He said the number of airports in the region has increased from 9 to 16, the number of flights connecting the region has increased from about 900 before 2014, to around 1,900 as on date.

He also said many Northeastern states have come to the Indian Railway map for the first time, the length of national highways has increased by 50% since 2014 and efforts are being made to expand the waterways also.

Muktesh K Pardeshi, Officer on Special Duty, G20 Operations, mentioned that apart from the B20 events being organised in the four Northeastern states, namely, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim, other events such as Youth 20, Science 20, Space 20, among others, are being organised in the remaining states of Northeast.

Harsh Vardhan Singla, Chief Coordinator for India's G20 Presidency, said that B20 events in the Northeast would create a platform for one-to-one interaction not only with the State Ministers but also with some Union Ministers.

The Residence Commissioners of Manipur, Mizoram and Sikkim in Delhi and the Home Commissioner of Nagaland highlighted the business opportunities in their respective states. (ANI)

