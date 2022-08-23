Northeastern University to host largest US study expos in Hyderabad, Mumbai

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/Mediawire): Northeastern University, a private research university with its main campus in Boston, offers undergraduate and graduate programs. The institute has several satellite campuses across the US, Canada and the UK.

On August 27 and 28, the university will host the largest US study expos since 2019 in Hyderabad and Mumbai. A delegation of over 20 university officials from various colleges and campuses of the university, including Northeastern's Chief Enrollment Officer (CEO), Satyajit Dattagupta, a former international student, will be present to meet prospective undergraduate and graduate students. The event will begin with a brief from the CEO. He will give a general overview of the university, along with the event.



While talking to the media, Dattaguta said, "I went to the US as an international student at an early age of 17 years from Mumbai on a scholarship to study Computer Science. All along my career, I've always followed my passion for being in an institution that is global in nature, and is accessible to students coming from all walks of life and from all over the world."

Home to over 15,000 international students, Northeastern offers more than 200 academic programs and is ranked within the top 50 universities in the US according to US News & World Report 2021. For more than 100 years, Northeastern has been a world leader in experience-driven learning, where lessons from the classroom integrate with the real world through professional work, research and service programs in 148 countries. Students transform ideas into impact by participating in Northeastern's #1 ranked co-op and internship program and go on to become global citizens with successful careers.



Faculty and staff from Northeastern's nine academic colleges, including Khoury College of Computer Science and the College of Engineering, will present key topics in emerging fields, advise on admission criteria and application processes, and discuss opportunities available through Northeastern's world-renowned experiential learning program. Prospective students will also have the opportunity to meet representatives from Northeastern's growing global campus network, which includes 11 campuses in the US, Canada, and the UK. Student immigration staff will be at hand to demystify the student visa and study permit processes and to answer questions on immigration compliance and work authorization in the US and Canada. Finally, the expos will conclude with an alumni panel, where Northeastern graduates will share their student experiences and discuss where they are now.

The events will take place at the ITC Kohenur in Hyderabad between 12:00 and 16:00 hours on August 27 and The Leela, in Mumbai, between 12:00 and 17:00 hours on August 28. Prospective students are strongly encouraged to register in advance.

Students Speak

A student of Northeastern's Align Master of Science in Computer Science program proudly said, "All our professors here are heavily involved in the computer science industry."

Another student of Master of Science in Engineering Management at the university said, "Every single class I've attended has provided some knowledge into my everyday work."

One more student said, "People are very friendly here. It has been a great experience for me and has become a second home to me now. I've learned which career I want to pursue and have plenty of good memories too."

The university enrols over 22,000 undergraduate and 19,000 graduate students. The institute is renowned for carrying out intensive research activities. Northeastern's faculty and alumni include Nobel laureates and eminent scholars.

The university enrols over 22,000 undergraduate and 19,000 graduate students. The institute is renowned for carrying out intensive research activities. Northeastern's faculty and alumni include Nobel laureates and eminent scholars.

Northeastern runs a cooperative education program, known as 'Co-op', which integrates classroom study with professional experience. It is a key curriculum of experiential learning for more than a hundred years. The institute also has a comprehensive study abroad program that covers over 170 universities and colleges. The university also hosts several sporting events around the year.

Satyajit Dattagupta joined Northeastern as the Chief Enrolment Officer and Senior Vice-Chancellor in 2022. With a background in computer science and more than two decades in progressive enrolment management, Dattagupta brings a focused data-driven enrolment and recruitment approach to lead the university's growth.

Before joining Northeastern, Dattagupta was the Senior Vice-President and Dean of Admissions for Enrolment Management and Graduate and Pre-College Strategy at Tulane University. He holds a Bachelor of Science and an MBA from Southwest Minnesota State University as an international student, which gave him an exceptional perspective of diverse global recruitment and enrolment efforts.

