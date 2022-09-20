Northwestern University School of Professional Studies and Great Learning felicitate learners from the first batch of the MS in Data Science Programme

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Northwestern University School of Professional Studies and Great Learning, one of the leading global edtech companies for higher education and professional training, organised a felicitation ceremony for the first batch of students on their successful completion of the MS in Data Science Programme. The cohort consisted of seasoned professionals employed at organizations such as Google, VMware, Accenture, UIDAI, TCS etc. with an average work experience of over 10 years.



This online degree programme with 100 per cent live lectures delivered by highly accomplished faculty from Northwestern University and Great Learning offers working professionals in India an opportunity to earn a world-class master's degree from a global top ranked university. Gracing the event with their presence were Thomas F. Gibbons, Dean, Northwestern University's School of Professional Studies, Snehamoy Mukherjee, Senior Client Partner at Axtria, Dr Bappaditya Mukhopadhyay, Professor at Great Lakes School of Management, Gurgaon and Dr Abhinanda Sarkar, Academic Director at Great Learning.



Talking about his experience of the program, a learner of the graduating cohort and former Army colonel, Ramandeep Singh, Director UIDAI, MeiTy said, "World-class education with Indian affordability made this programme a no-brainer for me. The hands-on problem-solving teaching approach from top-notch university professors from around the world was a unique learning experience. I couldn't find a programme that has been designed and imparted with such meticulous dexterity, and would also rate it as the highest on the ROI scale. Being an alumnus of such a world-class university is a lifelong privilege."



Addressing the learners, Thomas F. Gibbons, Dean, Northwestern School of Professional Studies said, "It is my great pleasure to join you all in celebration today. You've completed a complex and demanding programme and earned a sought-after master's degree from a globally-ranked university. You all balanced the demands of your studies and professional roles, sacrificed time with friends and family and weathered the uncertainties of a global pandemic in pursuit of your goal. I am proud to congratulate each of you as members of the first group in India to earn the Northwestern University Master's degree in Data Science."





He further stated, "We are particularly grateful to our colleagues at Great Learning for investing their deep knowledge of India's technology landscape and for navigating the growing needs of employers for advanced analytical skills. This partnership has allowed Northwestern to create an affordable master's programme that delivers advanced Data Science knowledge and expertise, thereby pushing graduates to high-demand careers with exceptional advantages in the Indian Data Science marketplace."



Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning, said, "My heartiest congratulations to the learners on their successful completion of this programme. The recent Humans of Data Science report from Michael Page estimates that Data Science will create approximately 11.5 million job openings by 2026. Our endeavour was to make an MS degree in data science from a globally top-ranked school accessible and affordable to learners in India. Through this program, the graduating learners will become alumni of Northwestern University which opens up global networking and career opportunities for them. It has been a privilege to work with Northwestern University and we look forward to our continued collaboration."



The 18-month Master's programme helps learners strengthen their core analytical skills and derive actionable insights, enabling them to come up with data-backed solutions and recommendations to business problems. The programme is structured to accommodate working professionals and offers learners the flexibility to earn the degree while being employed full-time. Learners also get an opportunity to network with their peers and industry professionals through in-person residencies that are part of the programme.

