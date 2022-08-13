Not Entertainers, on the occasion of World Elephant Day World Animal Protection launches its Petition and Awareness Campaign "No Pride in Elephant Ride"

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of World Elephant Day, World Animal Protection launches its petition #NoPrideinElephantRide and a series of awareness activities in Jaipur spreading awareness on the plight of elephants used as attractions for tourism in Jaipur.

The elephants in Amer Fort are part of the tourism attraction package that subjects these wild animals to live in unnatural conditions and bear a life of suffering. The campaign No Pride in Elephant Ride is supported by the cause partner 'Radio City 91.1 FM', 'Rajasthan Road Riders' and 'Rang Mastaaney' theatre group who will be organising a series of awareness activities including cycle rally, radio contest, jingles, street plays to build awareness on this cause and garner support on the petition addressed to the Government of Rajasthan.

"On this occasion of World Elephant Day, I would like to thank all our supporters and partners to strengthen this cause and help us in spreading awareness on the plight and suffering borne by these elephants. I am happy to see the new generation empathising with the plight of these animals and working towards a sustainable future we all envision for," said Gajender K Sharma, Country Director, World Animal Protection.

"We are proud to be part of this initiative and support World Animal Protection for their campaign No Pride in Elephant Ride. This is a great opportunity for us to talk about freedom of these majestic beings who are bound to the chains of commodification and deserve a free life in their natural habitat," said Dr GL Sharma, Patron and Brijendra Singh Rajawat, President Rajasthan Road Riders.

"While we celebrate our freedom and progress made in these years, we request the Government of Rajasthan to conduct a feasibility study to help us relocate these elephants to wildlife-friendly sanctuaries and implore alternative livelihood options for the elephant owners," added Gajender K Sharma, Country Director, World Animal Protection.



"As the campaign gears into the next level of awareness with support from radio partner 'Radio City 91.1FM', 'Rang Mastaaney' and 'Rajasthan Road Riders', various activities will follow in extension to the celebration of World Elephant Day. I request all our supporters and animal lovers to join us in large numbers and support by signing the petition and strengthening the voice for these voiceless beings to give them a free and deserving life," added Gajender K Sharma, Country Director, World Animal Protection.

We urge all to join us in this campaign and sign the petition seeking help to break this chain of demand and supply and help to enable relocate and rehabilitate these wild creatures, gifting them a deserving and free life devoid of silent suffering. #noprideinelephantride

- For more information please do visit www.worldanimalprotection.org.in/theres-no-pride-elephant-rides And www.worldanimalprotection.org.in/our-work/protecting-animals-wild/ending-wild-animal-abuse-entertainment

- For further information contact Nidhi Bhardwaj - 9891178350, nidhibhardwaj@worldanimalprotection.org.in

